Late last month, a video of a white woman calling police to report what she described as "an African-American man threatening my life" in Manhattan's Central Park went viral. The man's alleged crime? Christian Cooper, who was at the park to watch birds, asked the woman to leash her dog, in accordance with the law.

But if this example of a white person unjustly calling police on a black person shocked millions of people who viewed it, it didn't shock Cooper. "I don't think there's an African American person in America who hasn't experienced something like this at some point," Cooper, a 57-year-old science editor, told The Washington Post after the incident.

And it didn't shock other black birders, scientists and naturalists. This week - as protests swelled nationwide over the deadly arrest of George Floyd and police violence - hundreds of them have taken to Twitter to describe their own experiences in the outdoors. They're calling the event #BlackBirdersWeek.

"For far too long, black people in the United States have been shown that outdoor exploration activities are not for us," Corina Newsome, a co-organizer and researcher who studies seaside sparrows at Georgia Southern University, said in a video announcing the event. "Well, we've decided to change that narrative."

While the effort, which has included five days of virtual events, has created a space for black people to express their love for the outdoors, it's also provided a platform for sharing painful stories. Jason Ward, host of the show "Birds of North America," tweeted that he has worried his black binoculars might be confused for a gun. Nature photographers Ricky Jones and Dudley Edmondson commiserated, saying that when they're outdoors, white people actively try to avoid them.

A number of striking tweets have come from Walter Kitundu, a 46-year-old artist who has a remarkable resume: recipient of a MacArthur "genius" grant, Carnegie Hall performer, inventor of futuristic instruments called Phonoharps - and accomplished birder. And as he shared via #BlackBirdersWeek, it's that last activity that has brought him into conflict with his community and law enforcement on several occasions. Kitundu, who lives in the Chicago area, spoke with The Post about some of these experiences.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: Who or what sparked your interest in birding?

A: I think that credit goes to my grandmother for giving me a book on birds when I was about 6 or 7 years old . . . It was always of interest to me as a kid. It traveled with me wherever I went, I was always aware of where it was, but it wasn't necessarily a passion.

Much later on in life, I had a residency in Iceland, and I borrowed a friend's camera to document that trip. And when I returned to San Francisco, I was an artist-in-residence at the Exploratorium at the Palace of Fine Arts. I would take my breaks outside by the lagoon. And I still had that camera, so I began to photograph the gulls on the water to see if I could freeze their wings to see those shapes.

At that exact moment, a friend of mine gave me a book on birds of Northern California. And this long-dormant interest just sort of sprang back to life, and I've been photographing birds and spending time in the wild documenting their lives and behavior ever since.