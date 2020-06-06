Subscribe

Russian River outfitters rush to revamp businesses as pandemic rules are loosened

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 5, 2020, 9:31PM
Updated 40 minutes ago

Outdoor outfitters are in full scramble mode trying to get customers back on the Russian River now that pandemic rules permit them to resume operations. And though they’re gearing up a bit later than usual this year, they’re still enthusiastic.

With summer weather set in, they’ve been waiting for word to come down allowing rental of canoes, kayaks, paddleboards and other watercraft, and they can hardly move fast enough to reopen.

“I feel like a coiled spring that’s released,” Dan Poirier, co-owner of Johnson’s Beach in Guerneville, said Friday amid a flurry of activity aimed at welcoming guests by June 19. “It’s exciting, though. Everyone’s been waiting.”

Work was also under way at Monte Rio Beach, where the seasonal concession stand and boardwalk were just installed and the lower parking lot opened Friday, Park and Recreation District Chairman Steve Baxman said. He said he hoped watercraft rentals could begin by next weekend.

In Forestville, Russian River Paddle Boards owner John Menth was all ready to go.

“I’ve been wiping things down so much that I’ve got ugly hands,” Menth said. “But I’m looking forward to getting back to the water. It’s so gorgeous.”

The Russian River is emblematic of summer, with communities along the lower river especially dependent on visitors to sustain businesses and fuel the economy.

But this year, coronavirus shut all that down, closing even the beaches at the water’s edge until just a few weeks ago. All river and ocean beaches have now reopened in Sonoma County, as well as parks, though visitors are required to observe pandemic precautions.

Resorts, hotels and campgrounds remain closed until at least June 22, under state and county health plans announced Friday.

But a slew of local restrictions lifted as of Saturday make it feel like the summer season has arrived, even if it’s a socially distanced and disinfected one.

Many types of outdoor recreation can resume, including lap swim and exercise at public and semi-public pools; athletic training in groups of up to 10; charter fishing boat trips; dog park use; and watercraft rentals.

“We’re excited to get the green light and getting ready to proceed,” said Linda Burke, co-owner of venerable Burke’s Canoes in Forestville, where watercraft were being trucked Friday from storage to the riverfront rental site.

Like many concessionaires, Burke’s needs another week or two of preparation before it’s ready to welcome customers.

But even before word this week of the wider reopening, workers had been manicuring the place, as they usually do before Memorial Day, Burke said.

In addition, they’re adjusting to new pandemic protocols. Burke’s, for instance, typically launches boaters downriver from its property off River Road and then shuttles them back at the end of the day.

Now, it will require passengers to use hand sanitizer before getting on the bus, allow fewer onboard any given trip, ensure all the windows are open for extra ventilation, and require all passengers and the driver to be masked, Burke said.

All equipment will be disinfected between rentals, as well, per county requirements.

At Johnson’s Beach, Poirier is introducing a new online reservation system for space on the beach that will give each party an area of 10 feet in diameter, spaced 8-to-10 feet from the next group.

Arrivals will be staggered and queues for watercraft rentals will be properly spaced, and there will be no snack bar or alcohol this summer – or at least none that is planned at this point. Poirier plans to invite a food truck and ice cream vendor to the beach on weekends.

“It’s going to be a little tricky at first, so we’re asking for everyone’s patience,” he said.

The Russian River Parks and Recreation District is preparing to begin any day installing both lower river dams, one at Johnson’s Beach and one two miles downstream, at Vacation Beach, Administrator Paige MacDonnell said. They can’t start holding back water until June 15 under their permit from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The dams raise the lower river several feet, enabling water recreation, but were at risk of being left out this year because of the pandemic. They were authorized by the county health department in large part because low winter rainfall will result in low river flows, and the dams will help create a pool for potential firefighting purposes, officials said.

Menth, who launches paddleboard customers from county parks, said he thought it was the perfect antidote to an era rattled by anxiety. Customers have told him that they are itching to get out on the water and away from some of their worries.

“I think paddleboarding is the epitome of separation,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com.

