Russian River outfitters rush to revamp businesses as pandemic rules are loosened

Outdoor outfitters are in full scramble mode trying to get customers back on the Russian River now that pandemic rules permit them to resume operations. And though they’re gearing up a bit later than usual this year, they’re still enthusiastic.

With summer weather set in, they’ve been waiting for word to come down allowing rental of canoes, kayaks, paddleboards and other watercraft, and they can hardly move fast enough to reopen.

“I feel like a coiled spring that’s released,” Dan Poirier, co-owner of Johnson’s Beach in Guerneville, said Friday amid a flurry of activity aimed at welcoming guests by June 19. “It’s exciting, though. Everyone’s been waiting.”

Work was also under way at Monte Rio Beach, where the seasonal concession stand and boardwalk were just installed and the lower parking lot opened Friday, Park and Recreation District Chairman Steve Baxman said. He said he hoped watercraft rentals could begin by next weekend.

In Forestville, Russian River Paddle Boards owner John Menth was all ready to go.

“I’ve been wiping things down so much that I’ve got ugly hands,” Menth said. “But I’m looking forward to getting back to the water. It’s so gorgeous.”

The Russian River is emblematic of summer, with communities along the lower river especially dependent on visitors to sustain businesses and fuel the economy.

But this year, coronavirus shut all that down, closing even the beaches at the water’s edge until just a few weeks ago. All river and ocean beaches have now reopened in Sonoma County, as well as parks, though visitors are required to observe pandemic precautions.

Resorts, hotels and campgrounds remain closed until at least June 22, under state and county health plans announced Friday.

But a slew of local restrictions lifted as of Saturday make it feel like the summer season has arrived, even if it’s a socially distanced and disinfected one.

Many types of outdoor recreation can resume, including lap swim and exercise at public and semi-public pools; athletic training in groups of up to 10; charter fishing boat trips; dog park use; and watercraft rentals.

“We’re excited to get the green light and getting ready to proceed,” said Linda Burke, co-owner of venerable Burke’s Canoes in Forestville, where watercraft were being trucked Friday from storage to the riverfront rental site.

Like many concessionaires, Burke’s needs another week or two of preparation before it’s ready to welcome customers.

But even before word this week of the wider reopening, workers had been manicuring the place, as they usually do before Memorial Day, Burke said.

In addition, they’re adjusting to new pandemic protocols. Burke’s, for instance, typically launches boaters downriver from its property off River Road and then shuttles them back at the end of the day.

Now, it will require passengers to use hand sanitizer before getting on the bus, allow fewer onboard any given trip, ensure all the windows are open for extra ventilation, and require all passengers and the driver to be masked, Burke said.

All equipment will be disinfected between rentals, as well, per county requirements.

At Johnson’s Beach, Poirier is introducing a new online reservation system for space on the beach that will give each party an area of 10 feet in diameter, spaced 8-to-10 feet from the next group.