Santa Rosa police chief urges stricter mask use among officers

Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro acknowledged Friday what photos of protests this week clearly showed — that as he was vocally supporting county health guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, many of his officers were disregarding a requirement that masks be worn in public.

On Thursday, Navarro reminded patrol officers to be more attentive to public health guidelines and department policy covering face masks after a Press Democrat video showed several officers were without the protective coverings as they arrested of dozens of demonstrators early Wednesday morning.

Navarro on Friday stressed that officers in his department know personally the importance of taking proper precautions against the coronavirus. Santa Rosa Detective Marylou Armer died of coronavirus-related complications on March 31, and another eight officers tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“It’s been hectic and busy and our officers have been through a lot,” Navarro said of the hourslong anti-police brutality protests that have convened in Santa Rosa’s downtown core regularly since Saturday. “But we’re still in this health order and we’ve been personally impacted by (the virus) with our officer.”

The video, shot by a Press Democrat photographer who was documenting the arrests past midnight, showed roughly four dozen officers and a large crowd of protesters at a Santa Rosa Junior College parking lot on Mendocino and Pacific avenues in Santa Rosa. The arrests, most of which were for curfew violations, followed an hourslong protest that began the day before and continued past a citywide 8 p.m. curfew in effect that night.

Most of the officers, who were speaking with protesters at close range and placing zip ties around their hands, were without masks, the video showed.

Some officers who were dressed in tactical gear wore clear face shields attached to their helmets flipped upward and away from their face. Several of the protesters were unmasked too.

The lack of precautions Wednesday came hours before officials at the Sonoma County jail, where the protesters were taken after their arrests, announced an inmate at the facility had tested positive for COVID-19.

The officers’ actions did not follow department policies adopted weeks ago that require officers to wear masks whenever they come in close contact with others to prevent the spread of the coronavirus unless it inhibits their ability to preform their job, Navarro said.

“I don’t want people to think we are being cavalier about it when we’re out there,” said Navarro, who has appeared in public wearing a mask during the protests.

With Armer’s passing and local guidelines established by the public health director in mind, Navarro laid out his expectation for officers to be more attentive of wearing their masks in follow-up meetings with supervisors after the Tuesday protest and Wednesday arrests, he said. He shared the message in a email sent to all staff and a public statement published onto social media a day after the protest as well.

Navarro noted that in certain situations, such as when an officer is trying to issue clear dispersal orders to a large group of demonstrators, members of the public may see his employees without masks.

But in instances when a situation is under control, officers are expected to wear face coverings if they are in close contact with other people, Navarro said.

“I’m not ordering them 24/7 but I’m telling them to be smart about it,” Navarro said.

Navarro also underscored the work that his officers were doing to protect “life and property” during the protests, some of which have resulted in a few demonstrators throwing rocks, bricks and fireworks in the direction of officers. Staff who responded to Tuesday’s protests told him that personnel were particularly fatigued in the aftermath of the arrest.

The union president for the Santa Rosa Police Officers Association could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.