Penngrove teen seriously injured after truck accidentally hit her on River Road

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 5, 2020, 4:06PM
An 18-year-old Penngrove resident was seriously injured Thursday after a truck hit her while she was walking along the shoulder of River Road near the Hacienda Bridge.

Caitlin Booth was walking on the right narrow shoulder of River Road with a friend about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, either going to or coming from the beach nearby, said CHP spokesman Officer David deRutte. A Dodge truck was driving west on River Road. The driver, a 75-year-old Guerneville resident, never saw Booth, and accidentally hit her with the truck’s side mirror.

The driver stopped immediately to check on Booth, who was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries. Neither the driver nor Booth’s friend were injured in the incident, deRutte said.

CHP believes the collision was an accident, deRutte said.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

