Follow live: Police protests continue in Santa Rosa

A day after as many as 600 people gathered at Healdsburg's downtown plaza to protest racism and police brutality, hundreds returned to Santa Rosa to continue the demonstrations.

Police protests, which began in Sonoma County a week ago, mirror demonstrations nationwide that were sparked by the death of George Floyd, who died after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes while arresting him. Chauvin was fired from the police department and charged with second-degree murder.

Follow reporter Chantelle Lee at @ChantelleHLee for updates on the story.