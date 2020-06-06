Graton Resort & Casino sets reopening date after three-month closure

Graton Resort & Casino, the Bay Area’s largest gambling destination, will reopen on June 18, about three months after closing its doors and shutting down operations to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Representatives of the Rohnert Park-area casino owned by the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria announced the opening date Friday.

“We can’t wait to see all of you again, and we want to thank you for your patience,” a posting on the casino’s website reads.

All guests and workers will need to have their temperatures checked before being granted entry into the 320,000-square-foot Las Vegas-style gambling hub, and once inside, everyone will be required to wear a face mask, according to the casino’s website. Slot machines and restaurant tables have been rearranged to enable recommended social distancing, and hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed at a variety of locations throughout the property.

The hotel’s pool, spa, fitness and business centers, as well as valet parking, will be unavailable during the initial reopening.

The announcement follows a wave of reopening by casinos in Las Vegas and Southern California, where many casinos have turned off machines, removed chairs and capped player numbers at tables to promote social distancing. Use of other precautions, including masks, plastic sneeze guards and limits on spa use differed widely among the two states, with Nevada casinos being more permissive, according to reporting by the Press Enterprise in Riverside.

Greg Sarris, tribal chairman of the Graton Rancheria, was unavailable for an interview Friday, according to Brianne Murphy Miller, a casino spokeswoman.

Sarris previously said that maintaining recommended social distance to reduce chances of transmission of the coronavirus was “virtually impossible” in a casino setting.

And as a sovereign nation, the tribe is not required to abide by many state or local government regulations — including both the county and Gov. Newsom’s stay-home orders. But in mid-March, as those orders were in the works, Sarris said shutting the casino was the “socially responsible thing to do.”

Most of the 2,000 employees that staff the casino and 200-room hotel were furloughed a month ago, with only about 150 workers — primarily those tasked with the property’s security, maintenance and cleaning needs — kept on the job, along with about 350 salaried employees.

Employees are now being brought back and are undergoing training, according to casino and city sources.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.