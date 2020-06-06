Santa Rosa marchers remember Breonna Taylor, call for end to police violence

The corner of Mendocino Avenue and Fourth Street was nearly silent for nine minutes Friday afternoon, as protesters kneeled in the street to remember Breonna Taylor — a 26-year-old black woman who was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in her apartment on March 13.

Taylor would have turned 27 on Friday.

“It’s her birthday. She’s not here and we are,” said Shawndale “Cheex” Diaz, a 28-year-old Santa Rosa resident who organized the demonstration. “I just wanted some time for the community to come together for her.”

Shortly after midnight on March 13, Louisville police officers with a search warrant used a battering ram to crash into Taylor’s apartment. After a confrontation, they fired multiple shots, striking Taylor at least eight times.

The three officers have been placed on administrative reassignment, but have not been charged. The FBI is now investigating the shooting.

Friday’s demonstration came at the end of a week of protests in Sonoma County. The local demonstrations mirror rallies across the country in expressing outrage over police brutality against people of color, and were sparked by the death of George Floyd — a 46-year-old black man who died Memorial Day when a white Minneapolis police officer held him face down on the street with a knee on the back of his neck for nearly nine minutes while arresting him.

“It didn’t start with George Floyd,” said Raina Pope, a 25-year-old Sebastopol resident who attended Friday’s demonstration. “This has been happening for centuries.”

Diaz said she wanted to bring Taylor’s name “to the cause” and celebrate her birthday.

Protesters gathered downtown at 3 p.m. Friday before marching to the Sonoma County Courthouse. Many held signs that said, “Black Lives Matter” and “Say her name: Breonna Taylor.” Hundreds of protesters then walked back south on Mendocino Avenue to Old Courthouse Square, where they kneeled in Taylor’s honor.

After nine minutes of silence, protesters stood to sing “Happy Birthday” to Taylor.

The crowd then gathered in the square to celebrate Taylor’s birthday. Some people brought food and drinks while others played music. “This Is America” by Childish Gambino, a song that addresses anti-black racism and gun violence in America, played in the square.

“It’s really important for our city to come together and understand that there’s problems in our local police force as well,” said Seyshelle Diaz, who is Shawndale Diaz’s sister. “This isn’t something that just happens in specific places — it’s something that happens worldwide.”

Both sisters emphasized that Friday’s demonstration was peaceful and was meant to raise awareness about police brutality and racism.

Marches around the downtown core continued well into the evening.

Demonstrations last weekend saw some reports of vandalism and violence in downtown Santa Rosa, but protesters and city officials have said that that was the work of a small group of people, and that the vast majority of protesters have remained peaceful.

“I feel like people tend to focus on that, and that’s not our message,” Seyshelle Diaz, 24, said. “There might be a few people here and there that come out here for that purpose, but overall that’s not people’s intention. We want change — that’s all we want.”

Santa Rosa resident Karmina Murillo, who came to Friday’s demonstration, said that every day, she fears that her fiance, who is African American, might not come home safely. And she fears for the safety of her daughter, who is half African American.

“I felt that I have the duty to come out … and stand up for them,” Murillo, 45, said. “Because if we all don’t come together, who’s going to do this?”

“If we stay silent, it’s going to continue,” she said. “We need to keep protesting until the system is changed in every single city across America.”

Diaz said she had organized another protest for Saturday as well.

“We got to show (people) that they can’t silence us,” Diaz said. “We got to show them that we’re not giving up until we see real change.”

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.