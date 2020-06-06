CHP seek information about hit and run crash on Hwy. 12 that killed cyclist

California Highway Patrol officials are investigating a fatal hit and run involving a pickup truck that slammed into the back of a bicyclist Friday night on Highway 12, just north of Sonoma.

The suspect has not been located and CHP investigators are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have information about the vehicle involved. Officials said they have not yet identified the cyclist because he was not carrying any ID.

According to a CHP report, the cyclist was riding eastbound on Highway 12, west of Madrone Road, at about 8:20 p.m. when he was struck from behind by the driver of a light colored pickup truck. The impact threw the cyclist, who was ridding a 2016 Cannondale CAAD, off the roadway.

Officials said they believe the vehicle was a silver, gray or white 1998-to-2001 Dodge Ram pickup. The truck fled the scene and continued eastbound on Highway 12, officials said.

Officials said the truck sustained damage to its right front headlamp and turn signal, and that it is missing its passenger side mirror.

“We’re looking for some help from the public to identify the truck that was involved,” said

CHP Officer Marc Renspurger.

Officials as that anyone with information about the incident should call 707-253-4906 or 800-TELL-CHP (1-800-835-5247).