Prosecutors seek right mix of charges in George Floyd case

CHICAGO — As damning as video evidence in the George Floyd case appears to be, prosecutors know they must bring the right charges underpinned by sound legal logic if they hope to convict a Minnesota officer in Floyd's May 25 death.

Exhibit No. 1 at trial is likely to be bystander video showing Officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee into the back of Floyd’s neck as the handcuffed Floyd says he can't breathe. Chauvin held his knee there even after the 46-year-old black man stopped moving.

But strong video evidence doesn’t mean a conviction will be easy. When it comes to police officers charged with crimes in the line of duty, it never is.

“This is not a shoo-in,” said Mike Brandt, a Minnesota defense attorney. “There are lots of lines prosecutors have to connect. If you raise questions about even one, you could raise reasonable doubts.”

Here's a look at some questions and answers about the charges against Chauvin and three other officers, who were all fired:

Q: WHAT ARE THE CHARGES?

A: Prosecutors this week added a new charge against the 44-year-old Chauvin: unintentional second-degree murder. Initial charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter remain.

Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

A conviction of second-degree murder carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison; third-degree murder carries up to 25 years; and manslaughter up to 10.

Potential sentences for the other officers depend on a conviction of Chauvin. If he’s convicted of second-degree murder, they could face the same 40-year maximum.

Q: WHAT ARE THE ELEMENTS OF SECOND-DEGREE MURDER?

A: Under Minnesota law, unintentional second-degree murder involves causing "the death of a human being, without intent … while committing or attempting to commit a felony offense.”

The second part of that clause is crucial. Prosecutors say Chauvin killed Floyd while committing felony assault on Floyd.

For third-degree murder, prosecutors must demonstrate Chauvin caused Floyd’s death by actions “eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life.”

The complex and some argue poorly defined concept of “evincing a depraved mind” has been the subject of courtroom debate, so it's potentially harder to prove.

“The second-degree murder charge is far more appropriate,” Brandt said. “It’s spot-on.”

Q: COULD FIRST-DEGREE MURDER CHARGES BE ADDED?

A: It’s possible, and it's something Floyd’s family wants. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is leading the prosecution team, said he's leaving open the possibility of new charges.

But first-degree murder would require a whole new level of evidence. Prosecutors would have to prove premeditation and intent. It would also require a motive.

Brandt said it would be a stretch, adding, “I think it is out of the question.”

Q: ARE THERE RISKS OF OVERCHARGING?

A: Yes, especially in cases in which prosecutors face intense public pressure. Jurors may be more likely to acquit or become hopelessly deadlocked in cases where prosecutors bring charges they can't prove.

Q: SO WHAT’S THE CHARGING STRATEGY?

A: Bringing multiple charges against the officers is a way to give jurors a choice. It boosts the chances of a conviction on at least one charge.

Prosecutors know jurors are often torn. They often want to satisfy relatives’ desire for justice with a conviction, while also showing some leniency to defendants.