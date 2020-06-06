Subscribe

Santa Rosa downtown remains blocked off to vehicle traffic through weekend

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 6, 2020, 4:10PM
Santa Rosa’s streets surrounding Old Courthouse Square remain closed to through traffic this weekend to plan for ongoing downtown demonstrations.

Cement barriers are in place at more than a dozen locations to keep vehicles from entering roadways near the city’s downtown core, where protests have taken place each night for a week. Some traffic will be permitted at a handful of points to allow area businesses to operate during the day. Those access points will close as well at 5 p.m., according to a news release from Santa Rosa police.

All other vehicles are encouraged to avoid the area for the full-day road and access closures through Sunday.

