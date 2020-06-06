Santa Rosa downtown remains blocked off to vehicle traffic through weekend

Santa Rosa’s streets surrounding Old Courthouse Square remain closed to through traffic this weekend to plan for ongoing downtown demonstrations.

Cement barriers are in place at more than a dozen locations to keep vehicles from entering roadways near the city’s downtown core, where protests have taken place each night for a week. Some traffic will be permitted at a handful of points to allow area businesses to operate during the day. Those access points will close as well at 5 p.m., according to a news release from Santa Rosa police.

All other vehicles are encouraged to avoid the area for the full-day road and access closures through Sunday.

