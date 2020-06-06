Subscribe

Follow live: Thousands of police reform protesters gather in Santa Rosa

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
June 6, 2020, 3:24PM
Protests against racism and police brutality are continuing into the weekend, with about 2,000 police reform protesters gathering at Santa Rosa Junior College on Mendocino Avenue.

The demonstrations happening throughout the U.S. and countries such as Germany and Australia were sparked by the death of George Floyd, who died after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes while arresting him. Floyd's death was captured on video, and Chauvin is facing charges that include second-degree murder.

Saturday's protest in Santa Rosa began at 1 p.m. Follow reporter Kevin Fixler at @kfixler for updates on the story.

