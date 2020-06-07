Santa Rosa office building fire causes $250,000 in smoke, property damage

A small fire caused damage estimated at $250,000 to a tall, one-story office building near downtown Santa Rosa Saturday afternoon, requiring responding crews to use a ladder truck and power tools to cut into the roof and knock down the blaze.

The 2:10 p.m. fire on South E Street, south of Sonoma Avenue, took only a half-hour to control but more than four hours to clear by nine responding units, including the ladder truck, between the Santa Rosa Fire and Sonoma County Fire departments. No one was in the building at the time of the incident, but several computers, chairs and files were scorched, plus smoke damage to other parts of the building, according to Matt Dahl, battalion chief with the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

A Pacific Gas & Electric crew was also called to the building to shut off power and gas hookups to prevent further damage, Dahl said. The building owner also arrived to help secure the property.

The cause of the fire, which started in one of the front offices, remains under investigation.

