Cal Fire battling grass fire on Stage Gulch Road near Petaluma

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 6, 2020, 4:23PM
Cal Fire crews are battling a grass fire driven by strong winds on Stage Gulch Road between Lakeville Highway and Old Adobe Road east of Petaluma.

The fire, which started about 3:17 p.m, is about 150 acres and growing and is fueled by “light flashy” fields said Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers.

“We’ve got multiple ground and air resources responding and currently at the fire,” Powers said.

Powers said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Check back here for more details.

