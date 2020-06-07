Santa Rosa Junior College students, residents march in protest on the Sheriff’s Office

The eighth day of protests in Sonoma County as part of the national movement decrying the killing of minorities by law enforcement drew a crowd of more than 2,000 on Saturday afternoon to Santa Rosa Junior College, before the mass of people marched to the Sheriff’s Office to demonstrate peacefully and recite a list of demands.

One of the largest protest crowds to date turned up at the community college’s campus lawn, many carrying homemade signs and almost all wearing face coverings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, for the event organized by SRJC’s Black Student Union. The small campus group said they hosted the protest to add their voices to the rallying cry heard around the world over the past two weeks, following the recent deaths of several black Americans at the hands of law enforcement across the country.

Members of the organization that promotes African and African American culture and education, along with guests, took turns speaking and singing to the expansive audience spread out throughout the lawn. They called for immediate reforms to the way local police agencies interact with people of color, as well as changes to the college’s operations.

Among several requests, they called directly on Dr. Frank Chong, president of the junior college, to hire more black faculty, pour more resources into scholarship funds for people of color and to establish racial awareness training for all students and professors.

“Don’t get it twisted, we’re not asking. We’re demanding,” Delashay Carmona Benson, vice president of the college’s Petaluma campus Black Student Union, told attendees seated on the lawn. “We’re not playing anymore.”

The rally that began at the junior college was one of several in Sonoma County on Saturday, with marches in Petaluma, Rohnert Park and Sonoma among events that drew several hundred people.

The SRJC campus, which remains closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, approved use of the lawn for the special event, seeking to provide a safe and peaceful way for the group and participants to demonstrate, Chong said.

Chong attended the rally and said he heard the group loud and clear and that he would seek to accommodate their requests as best he could moving forward, while also helping permit their actions for the afternoon.

“Our role today was to listen and to show support and stand with the Black Lives Matter movement, and our students,” Chong said Saturday in a phone interview after the rally. “I was proud to open the campus to do this. It’s important for black voices to be heard today, and I admire and respect (them). We want to support them as we did today, without co-opting or taking over.”

Likewise, leaders of the group after the hourlong rally called on all attendees to allow members of the black community to lead the way on a roughly milelong march north to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The national movement is inspired by black people, and, therefore, it should be led by them locally as well, they said.

“We noticed here in Sonoma County that a lot of the protests going on were white led, and rioted,” said Dejane Kidder, 20, a second-year SRJC student and vice president of the Santa Rosa campus’s Black Student Union. “Looting and violence takes away from the message that we’re trying to give, which is that we just want to live. We just want to be safe and feel safe in our own homes. I don’t want to have to fear for my life … the moment I step out of the door, because that’s literally the reality for us.”