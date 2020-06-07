Subscribe

Santa Rosa Junior College students, residents march in protest on the Sheriff’s Office

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 6, 2020, 9:51PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The eighth day of protests in Sonoma County as part of the national movement decrying the killing of minorities by law enforcement drew a crowd of more than 2,000 on Saturday afternoon to Santa Rosa Junior College, before the mass of people marched to the Sheriff’s Office to demonstrate peacefully and recite a list of demands.

One of the largest protest crowds to date turned up at the community college’s campus lawn, many carrying homemade signs and almost all wearing face coverings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, for the event organized by SRJC’s Black Student Union. The small campus group said they hosted the protest to add their voices to the rallying cry heard around the world over the past two weeks, following the recent deaths of several black Americans at the hands of law enforcement across the country.

Members of the organization that promotes African and African American culture and education, along with guests, took turns speaking and singing to the expansive audience spread out throughout the lawn. They called for immediate reforms to the way local police agencies interact with people of color, as well as changes to the college’s operations.

Among several requests, they called directly on Dr. Frank Chong, president of the junior college, to hire more black faculty, pour more resources into scholarship funds for people of color and to establish racial awareness training for all students and professors.

“Don’t get it twisted, we’re not asking. We’re demanding,” Delashay Carmona Benson, vice president of the college’s Petaluma campus Black Student Union, told attendees seated on the lawn. “We’re not playing anymore.”

The rally that began at the junior college was one of several in Sonoma County on Saturday, with marches in Petaluma, Rohnert Park and Sonoma among events that drew several hundred people.

The SRJC campus, which remains closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, approved use of the lawn for the special event, seeking to provide a safe and peaceful way for the group and participants to demonstrate, Chong said.

Chong attended the rally and said he heard the group loud and clear and that he would seek to accommodate their requests as best he could moving forward, while also helping permit their actions for the afternoon.

“Our role today was to listen and to show support and stand with the Black Lives Matter movement, and our students,” Chong said Saturday in a phone interview after the rally. “I was proud to open the campus to do this. It’s important for black voices to be heard today, and I admire and respect (them). We want to support them as we did today, without co-opting or taking over.”

Likewise, leaders of the group after the hourlong rally called on all attendees to allow members of the black community to lead the way on a roughly milelong march north to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The national movement is inspired by black people, and, therefore, it should be led by them locally as well, they said.

“We noticed here in Sonoma County that a lot of the protests going on were white led, and rioted,” said Dejane Kidder, 20, a second-year SRJC student and vice president of the Santa Rosa campus’s Black Student Union. “Looting and violence takes away from the message that we’re trying to give, which is that we just want to live. We just want to be safe and feel safe in our own homes. I don’t want to have to fear for my life … the moment I step out of the door, because that’s literally the reality for us.”

The blocks of protesters made their way to the Sheriff’s Office, taking over the northbound lanes of Mendocino Avenue for the 20-minute march. On the way, they chanted in unison familiar mottos from the Black Lives Matter movement, including “No justice, no peace, no racist police!” and “Say his name!” — a reference to George Floyd, a 46-year-old Minneapolis man who died on Memorial Day when a police officer kneeled on the back of his neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd’s death has sparked nearly two weeks of rallies across the nation.

“What I see the police doing is very much like ICE with the immigrants,” said Santa Rosa immigration attorney Richard Coshnear, 62, who said he was arrested Wednesday night for protesting past the city’s temporary curfew. “There’s no respect for the lives and the families, so I think we need to rein in these forces like the police and ICE.”

When marchers arrived to the front of the sheriff’s headquarters, they were met with a barricade at the entrance and three members of the department stood on the roof watching the demonstration. There, organizers stationed themselves inside a roundabout to explain to the crowd the purpose of the protest and lead a moment of silence before shouting five demands at the sheriff’s department officials.

Kidder took the microphone and specifically called for background checks for all current and future deputies, that body cameras remain on at all times and that the use of excessive force be banned. She also said the agency needs to have a person of color conduct an annual training curriculum, as well as see money taken away from law enforcement and given to minority communities.

“It’s more taking the funds that they’re using to kill us to instead help us,” she said on the walk back to the SRJC campus.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesman on Saturday directed requests for comment to a Friday post by Sheriff Mark Essick on the department’s Facebook page.

In that post, Essick wrote that the department is constantly evaluating their internal procedures, such as use-of-force policies, while looking for ways to improve. He called the department a leader in crisis intervention training, including de-escalation maneuvers, and said he already holds himself and his staff to the highest standards of professionalism and accountability.

On Saturday night, a woman named Danielle, who declined to provide her last name, held back tears when asked why she attended the rally, which was her first such event during the eight days of protests around the county. On the march back to the junior college, blocking traffic in the southbound lanes of Mendocino Avenue, she said she was a public elementary school teacher and of Filipino descent, and wanted to be a vehicle for change locally.

“I’m just so deeply emotional about the movement. Because I am an educator, I think it’s important to lead by example,” she said through her face covering. “It’s so important to raise our children knowing what inequality looks like, knowing what justice looks like. When you ignore, you’re ignoring a part of your community, and a part of something bigger than you.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine