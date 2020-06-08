Community organizer who trains police on bias injured by rubber bullet during San Jose protest

Derrick Sanderlin volunteers with a group that trains San Jose Police recruits on how to root out bias and build ties with the community.

Officers’ actions at a protest against the death of George Floyd last week have him wondering whether the lessons have fallen on deaf ears.

As Sanderlin stood between a line of protesters and police, pleading for the officers to stop shooting rubber bullets into the crowd, one of the officers appeared to take aim directly at his groin and fired.

The 27-year-old community organizer was seriously injured and has been told that he might no longer be able to have children.

“To see how the protest unfolded really, really disappointed me,” Sanderlin said Saturday. “Because I was holding the tension of already knowing what police relationships were like and also hoping for a change, hoping for something new and good. And it seems as if they (the officers) just didn’t get that message.”

San Jose police said they are investigating the incident and reevaluating how they use force to deal with crowds.

The May 29 protest was the first collective airing of grief to take place in San Jose in response to Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

Hundreds of people marched through the streets. Sanderlin held a sign that read, “WE R WORTHY OF LIFE.”

“I had heard about the killing of George Floyd and many others from friends and from the news and it really devastated me,” Sanderlin said. “And I needed a place to sort of express that pain and that anger in a constructive way.”

The protesters spilled onto the 101 freeway, blocking traffic. Their aim was to hold the vehicles on the freeway for about 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the same amount of time Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee was pressed into Floyd’s neck, Sanderlin said.

At one point, a group of people surrounded a Ford Mustang that had a ‘Blue Lives Matter’ license plate holder. Demonstrators exchanged words with the driver, and someone smashed the car’s back windshield.

Sanderlin stepped between the car and the crowd to mediate. Video of the protest that aired on ABC7 shows him shooing people away from the vehicle and leaning into the window to speak with the driver.

“As soon as I heard the glass break, I turned around and was like, ‘Woah, woah, woah,’” Sanderlin said. “He seemed like a nice dude. I just said, ‘get out of here, man!’ He seemed really upset and I didn’t want things to escalate further or anyone else to get hurt, so I just tried to encourage him to just move along.”

Sanderlin was able to diffuse the incident.

But as the protesters left the freeway to make their way to City Hall, something shifted in the police response to the demonstration, he said.

“On the way back, it just started to escalate as far as the cops intervening,” Sanderlin said. “They started shooting people point blank with riot guns (using rubber bullets). Some of them were children, old women, folks who were not in any way acting violently against them.”

He said that as the police use of force intensified, five or six people in the back of the crowd of protesters began throwing bottles and trash at officers. Still, the vast majority of the protesters remained peaceful, he said.