Cotati protest marks ninth straight day of George Floyd demonstrations in Sonoma County

One man held a sign aloft in downtown Santa Rosa, punctuating his commentary on modern policing with a raised fist to passing motorists.

Another displayed a sign proclaiming “Black Lives Matter” in the heart of Sebastopol.

In tiny Cotati, about three dozen protesters marched to the police station, knelt for 9 minutes, and marched back to their downtown starting point, chanting all the while.

The demonstrations Sunday were muted compared to the past week of protests, including a Saturday afternoon crowd of 2,000 at Santa Rosa Junior College in an event organized by SRJC’s Black Student Union.

But for the ninth straight day, protesters in Sonoma County made their voices heard amid nationwide calls for police reform sparked by the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer May 25 when he knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes.

Those gathered in Cotati for a peaceful protest Sunday chanted “Say his name! George Floyd!” They also called out Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman who was shot and killed March 13 in her apartment by Louisville police officers.

In the weeks that have followed Floyd’s death, protest has swept through every major city in the country, yielding promises of action from political leaders, including in Los Angeles, where Mayor Eric Garcetti has promised to shift up to $150 million in police funding into resources for addressing structural racism.

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick in a Friday statement on Facebook said his department is constantly evaluating its internal procedures, including use-of-force policies, while looking for ways to improve.

Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro knelt with protesters last Monday, and Santa Rosa Mayor Tom Schwedhelm announced this past Friday that he has signed a pledge to review the city’s use-of-force policies, engage the community, report findings of that engagement and consider reforming the policies.

The nationwide protests have been largely peaceful but marked by some looting and vandalism — and complaints that police in some cities, including Santa Rosa, have used tear gas and other weapons in efforts to clear the streets.

In Sonoma County, hundreds marched daily last week — mostly in Santa Rosa — and 160 people were arrested. Protesters demonstrated in front of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, in downtown Santa Rosa and even on Highway 101, where they brought traffic to a standstill. Nobody was arrested Saturday night, according to Santa Rosa police Lt. Jeneane Kucker.

On Sunday in Cotati, there was no police presence as roughly three dozen protesters gathered at the Cotati Downtown Plaza. The peaceful protesters drew honks of support from drivers as they chanted “No justice, no peace! Black lives matter!” and more slogans that have become ubiquitous.

Organizers pointed to a larger protest planned for 4:30 p.m. Monday in downtown Santa Rosa, which would mark the 10th straight day of protests. A candlelight vigil is scheduled to follow.

