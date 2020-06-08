Subscribe

Windy, dry weather raises California fire danger

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 8, 2020, 8:33AM
Updated 2 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — Windy, dry weather raised fire danger in California on Monday.

The National Weather Service issued Red Flag warnings for Los Angeles and Ventura counties and for the southern Sacramento and northern San Joaquin valleys.

Three unspecified structures were destroyed by a weekend fire in the Winters area of Solano County and six homes in Mariposa County were under evacuation orders due to a brush fire, authorities said.

In northern Los Angeles County, water-dropping helicopters worked through the night to try to corral a brush fire in the hilly Castaic area.

The Red Flag warnings were expected to last through the evening.

Most of the northern half of California is experiencing drought or abnormal dryness while the south remains free of those conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

