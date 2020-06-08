Subscribe

Shooting at Sacramento house party leaves one dead, four wounded

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 8, 2020, 8:53AM
Updated 3 hours ago

SACRAMENTO — Gunfire at a California house party left one person dead and four others injured, authorities said.

The Sacramento Police Department responded to a shooting report and found five victims Saturday around 7:20 p.m., The Sacramento Bee reports.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at a hospital while the others were expected to survive, authorities said.

Homicide detectives investigating the shooting did not immediately provide additional information Sunday.

The ages and genders of the victims are expected to be provided in the near future, Sacramento police spokesperson Officer Karl Chan said.

The victim who was killed will be identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after family has been notified, police said.

