California Highway Patrol fatally shoots man, wounds woman

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 8, 2020, 9:03AM
OAKLAND — California Highway Patrol officers shot and killed the driver of a vehicle and wounded a passenger in Oakland, authorities said.

Police said the male driver was killed and his female passenger was wounded in the shooting around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, The East Bay Times reports.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the female passenger was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

The Oakland Police Department did not immediately release the names or other information about the people who were shot. No details of the shooting were released.

The Oakland police says California Highway Patrol officers were conducting a criminal investigation when the shooting occurred.

The Oakland Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office and the California Highway Patrol Critical Incident Investigations Team are conducting independent investigations, authorities said.

