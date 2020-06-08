Covelo felon arrested at gunpoint on weapons, drug charges

A convicted felon from Covelo was in custody again on a slew of charges, including having a loaded assault rifle, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday morning.

Negie Tony Fallis, 39, was taken into custody shortly before 3 a.m. on Thursday near Ledger Lane and Hopper Lane in Covelo, Sgt. Joseph DeMarco said.

Deputies investigating an unrelated incident saw two cars parked in the roadway that appeared to have been in a collision, DeMarco said.

One driver, later identified as Fallis, backed his vehicle away from officers in what they believed was an attempt to flee.

Deputies saw Fallis, whom they knew was on post-release supervision, reaching down toward the driver’s side floorboard, DeMarco said. They ordered him out of the car at gunpoint and he was taken into custody.

A search of the car found a glass methamphetamine pipe in the center console and a loaded semi-automatic .40-caliber handgun under the driver’s seat. Deputies later confirmed the handgun had been reported stolen in Lake County.

Behind the passenger seat, deputies said they found a loaded Ruger Mini-14 rifle that had been converted into an assault rifle.

Fallis was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Mendocino County Jail on a $75,000 bail.

He faces charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony being under the influence of a controlled substance while armed, felony possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of an assault weapon and violation of post-release orders.

