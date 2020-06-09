Online petition to defund Santa Rosa Police Department draws more than 11,000 supporters

More than 11,000 people have signed a petition to that calls on the Santa Rosa City Council to defund the city’s police department while making other sweeping and symbolic changes in taxpayer spending on law enforcement in the wake of national unrest over police violence and mistreatment of people of color.

The change.org petition launched less than a week ago — as hundreds marched in Santa Rosa as part of a nationwide protest movement launched by the police killing of George Floyd — demands “no increase” in funding to the Santa Rosa Police Department in the city’s next budget year, which will start July 1.

Holding the line on funding at the City Council’s June 23 budget hearing would be the first step as part of a gradual shift in resources over time “away from teargas, plastic bullets, & militarized weapons” and toward affordable housing and other programs that could benefit people of color and low-income residents, according to the petition.

“We would ultimately like to see the local police protect our community members who are homeless, low-income, at-risk, and minorities just as equally as those who are white and of higher class,” said the petition, created by Maeve Richards of Santa Rosa. She could not be reached for comment Monday.

Mayor Tom Schwedhelm said he’s been inundated with hundreds of emails since the beginning of the police reform protests a week and a half ago. While many have included calls to defund the police, he’s also heard from people who want increased police presence. He encouraged all who are interested to share their opinions at the upcoming budget hearing.

“Let’s have a full community discussion about budget priorities, and not do a reactionary budget, but one that serves the needs of the entire community,” said Schwedhelm, a law enforcement veteran who served for more than three decades before retiring in 2013 as Santa Rosa’s police chief.

The police department’s budget would be about $62.2 million in the next fiscal year under City Manager Sean McGlynn’s proposed budget, which went to the City Council in mid-May — days before a white Minneapolis police officer killed Floyd, a black man whose videotaped death sparked a nationwide protest movement and calls in Santa Rosa and across the country to reform and reduce funding to American law enforcement agencies.

In addition to potential political headwinds, any proposal to reduce Santa Rosa police funding is poised to run immediately into another obstacle: voter-approved baselines for police funding.

City voters in 2016 put into place a rule that police receive at least 34.2% of the general fund’s annual spending when they renewed an existing sales tax, Measure O, that has provided more than $100 million for police, fire and gang prevention efforts since it first passed in 2004.

Taking away the entire $2.5 million proposed increase to the Santa Rosa Police Department budget would put the city $900,000 underneath the baseline. The council can override this mandatory minimum, but doing so would require support from six of the seven members on the City Council.

Adriane Mertens, a city spokeswoman, speaking for McGlynn, said the decision to defund the police department would fall to the City Council. Mertens, asked if McGlynn would amend his proposed budget to alter his recommendation on police funding, did not respond.