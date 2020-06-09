Subscribe

Online petition to defund Santa Rosa Police Department draws more than 11,000 supporters

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 9, 2020, 6:43AM

More than 11,000 people have signed a petition to that calls on the Santa Rosa City Council to defund the city’s police department while making other sweeping and symbolic changes in taxpayer spending on law enforcement in the wake of national unrest over police violence and mistreatment of people of color.

The change.org petition launched less than a week ago — as hundreds marched in Santa Rosa as part of a nationwide protest movement launched by the police killing of George Floyd — demands “no increase” in funding to the Santa Rosa Police Department in the city’s next budget year, which will start July 1.

Holding the line on funding at the City Council’s June 23 budget hearing would be the first step as part of a gradual shift in resources over time “away from teargas, plastic bullets, & militarized weapons” and toward affordable housing and other programs that could benefit people of color and low-income residents, according to the petition.

“We would ultimately like to see the local police protect our community members who are homeless, low-income, at-risk, and minorities just as equally as those who are white and of higher class,” said the petition, created by Maeve Richards of Santa Rosa. She could not be reached for comment Monday.

Mayor Tom Schwedhelm said he’s been inundated with hundreds of emails since the beginning of the police reform protests a week and a half ago. While many have included calls to defund the police, he’s also heard from people who want increased police presence. He encouraged all who are interested to share their opinions at the upcoming budget hearing.

“Let’s have a full community discussion about budget priorities, and not do a reactionary budget, but one that serves the needs of the entire community,” said Schwedhelm, a law enforcement veteran who served for more than three decades before retiring in 2013 as Santa Rosa’s police chief.

The police department’s budget would be about $62.2 million in the next fiscal year under City Manager Sean McGlynn’s proposed budget, which went to the City Council in mid-May — days before a white Minneapolis police officer killed Floyd, a black man whose videotaped death sparked a nationwide protest movement and calls in Santa Rosa and across the country to reform and reduce funding to American law enforcement agencies.

In addition to potential political headwinds, any proposal to reduce Santa Rosa police funding is poised to run immediately into another obstacle: voter-approved baselines for police funding.

City voters in 2016 put into place a rule that police receive at least 34.2% of the general fund’s annual spending when they renewed an existing sales tax, Measure O, that has provided more than $100  million for police, fire and gang prevention efforts since it first passed in 2004.

Taking away the entire $2.5 million proposed increase to the Santa Rosa Police Department budget would put the city $900,000 underneath the baseline. The council can override this mandatory minimum, but doing so would require support from six of the seven members on the City Council.

Adriane Mertens, a city spokeswoman, speaking for McGlynn, said the decision to defund the police department would fall to the City Council. Mertens, asked if McGlynn would amend his proposed budget to alter his recommendation on police funding, did not respond.

Stephen Bussell, president of the Santa Rosa Police Officers’ Association, could not be reached Monday night for comment.

Sonoma County officials are grappling with related questions on law enforcement reforms, though they have yet to settle on a path forward. Of the two departments, the Sheriff’s Office in recent years has been the more prominent target of reform advocates and lawsuits alleging mistreatment and wrongful death at the hands of deputies.

“We’re still being thoughtful in figuring out the direction we’d like to take,” said Susan Gorin, chairwoman of the county Board of Supervisors.

Gorin was quick to separate the county response from the city, where the police chief is an appointed leader.

With an elected official in Sheriff Mark Essick overseeing the county’s deputies, Gorin said the Board of Supervisors is limited in what it can do. The board does control portions of the sheriff’s budget, but Gorin seemed to dismiss using that power to shape policy.

“We don’t want to deny our community appropriate law enforcement services,” Gorin said. “And we absolutely need law enforcement.”

Schwedhelm — who sparked a minor controversy earlier this year by wearing a facial covering face mask with a pro-police “thin blue line” motif in an educational city video — has discussed with Police Chief Rainer Navarro a list of policy reforms, dubbed “8 Can’t Wait,” that includes bans on chokeholds and requiring officers to intervene if a fellow officer is using excessive force. He also signed an Obama-era police reform pledge, re- enlivened in recent days, that includes a commitment to reform the Santa Rosa Police Department’s use of force policies.

Schwedhelm acknowledged that his own identity — a white, male, career law enforcement official — likely had led some in the ranks of protesters and across the city to make up their minds about his stance on police reform.

“I’m comfortable with who I am. I get that not everybody is going to be comfortable with who I am and what I’ve done,” he said, adding that he’s worked to become more aware of his biases and privilege.

One of the Santa Rosa residents supporting the defund petition, Bobby Hougen, said he decided to sign after learning, to his dismay, how much the city spent on policing relative to housing, homelessness and other community services.

“I didn’t see Santa Rosa invest in its community like it needs to,” said Hougen, 25, a care provider who supervises children with special needs.

The political movement that swelled here over the past two weeks, he added, will not subside quickly.

“These protests aren’t over — not even close,” he said. “I hope the city of Santa Rosa is prepared for that.”

Staff Writer Tyler Silvy contributed to the report.

