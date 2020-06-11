Subscribe

Oakmont renews call for alternate fire escape route, seeks access to Channel Drive

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 10, 2020, 5:46PM
On the night Susan Gorin lost her house in the Nuns fire, her granddaughter, Corrina, was born.

“They didn’t name her Phoenix — what’s up with that?” said Gorin, Sonoma County Board of Supervisors chairwoman whose home was one of just two burned in the Oakmont Village during the October 2017 wildfires.

Staying in Santa Rosa with a friend that night, Gorin was at least spared the tense evacuation endured by many of her Oakmont neighbors. That adult community, home to some 4,700 residents, boasts a host of amenities — three recreation centers, two golf courses — yet only two ways out.

Both of those evacuation routes, however, Oakmont Drive and Pythian Road, empty onto Highway 12. Traffic on that road was barely moving the night and early morning of the Nuns fire evacuation. It took some residents up to 90 minutes just to get out of Oakmont, said Gorin, who described such gridlock, during a fire evacuation, as “very, very concerning.”

As 2020 wildfire season approaches and the Santa Rosa Fire Department prepares its plan for addressing wildfire risks, a long-simmering controversy is back on the front burner. Some Oakmont residents are demanding an emergency evacuation route that does not lead to Highway 12. They have just such a route in mind: Channel Drive in nearby Trione-Annadel State Park. But their plan has a powerful opponent: the Santa Rosa Fire Department itself.

The gridlock seen in Oakmont during the fire nearly three years ago underscores the need for an alternative escape route, many of its residents contended. Channel Drive would make “a wonderful backdoor for all of us,” Oakmont Village Association CEO Steve Spanier wrote, in response to a request for comments on the Fire Department’s Community Wildfire Protection Plan. The period for public comment on the plan ended June 2. A final version will be released “soon,” according to the Fire Department’s website.

A fast-moving fire such as the inferno that swept through Santa Rosa’s nearby Fountaingrove neighborhood could result in “a mass casualty event as hundreds or thousands of Oakmont residents, business workers and others perish in their cars while waiting to exit the community,” Spanier wrote in his letter to Santa Rosa fire department officials.

Firmly opposed to the idea of using Channel Drive as an Oakmont escape route is Santa Rosa Fire Chief Tony Gossner. In addition to being narrow and overgrown with vegetation, he said, that road is reserved for emergency vehicles. A stream of cars flowing out of Oakmont could obstruct firefighters trying to reach the community.

Oakmont residents can be reassured, Gossner said, by changes put in place since the 2017 wildfires. Forecasting has been dramatically improved, due in part to the installation of some 40 infrared cameras, designed to detect smoke, across the North Bay. Once those cameras have identified smoke and fire, software analyzes the weather, then makes predictions about fire behavior and possible pathways, thus informing evacuation decisions well in advance — as seen during the Kincade fire last October. Those orders now go out on wireless emergency alerts and Sonoma County alerts, new since 2017.

“With the tools that we have,” the fire chief said, “there should not be any reason we have to empty out Oakmont all at once.”

A “no-notice event” such as the wildfire that ambushed Santa Rosa in October 2017, “is just not going to happen” at Oakmont, he said, “the way we see it.”

Still, there are plenty of residents in Oakmont who would sleep better at night, knowing there was another way out of the neighborhood, should the need arise. Count Santa Rosa City councilman Jack Tibbetts among those in favor of what he called “alternate egress.”

Recalling the extreme wind events whipping the 2017 wildfires, he said, “I’d be very uncomfortable living in Oakmont” — faced with a similar, fast-moving fire — “and only have two ways out, and they both face the same direction and go onto the same road.”

Tibbetts is also quick to acknowledge the “vast difference in our awareness, technology and response that make this fire season different” than 2017.

The city and county, he said, “have a playbook of lessons learned that help us make quicker and better decisions.”

Among those lessons, State Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, said was never again to try to evacuate Oakmont all at once. It should be evacuated “earlier,” he said, “and in phases” — as it was at the outset of the Kincade fire.

It was McGuire who phoned Gorin in 2017, as her house was about to be engulfed in flames, and asked her what she wanted him to save.

And in recent years, he’s called several meetings addressing the role of Channel Drive in a fire emergency.

While the primary use of that road is for firefighting vehicles, McGuire said, the Santa Rosa Fire Department “has full authority, as conditions arise,” to open the road to “neighbors who need to evacuate.”

To reach Channel Drive, Oakmont residents must first pass through the private, gated community of Wild Oak. David Vandel, a former president of the Villages at Wild Oak homeowners association, said Wednesday it would have no problem granting such access, in case of emergency, under “controlled circumstances” preapproved by the Fire Department. “It would work to our advantage, as well,” Vandel said, noting his neighbors also were in favor of such egress, in case of fire.

In order to accommodate escaping Oakmonters and incoming emergency vehicles, Channel Drive would need to be widened. But that road, as narrow as 10 feet in some places, is state property, raising questions about whose approval would be needed, and who would pay for such widening.

For now, Tibbetts said, he’s hoping the city will come out in favor of the alternate egress plan, even if it’s short of a formal decree, and just say, ‘Hey, we support this.’ ” At that point, he said, the city would begin a “collaborative effort with our state partners to do what’s necessary to create a safe route.”

While Oakmont has made this push for egress onto Channel Drive in the past — “many, many times,” Gossner said — the issue has gained urgency since the 2017 wildfires, Spanier said. Having a “back door” to use in case of emergency, he said, need not interfere with the fire department’s right to close the road, when needed, to evacuation.

While Spanier understood the need to prohibit Oakmont vehicles “if a raging fire in Trione-Annadel State Park was moving north,” he wrote, there are other emergency situations in which a Channel Drive exit “could be a priceless lifesaver.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ausmurph88.

Send a letter to the editor

