Oakmont renews call for alternate fire escape route, seeks access to Channel Drive

On the night Susan Gorin lost her house in the Nuns fire, her granddaughter, Corrina, was born.

“They didn’t name her Phoenix — what’s up with that?” said Gorin, Sonoma County Board of Supervisors chairwoman whose home was one of just two burned in the Oakmont Village during the October 2017 wildfires.

Staying in Santa Rosa with a friend that night, Gorin was at least spared the tense evacuation endured by many of her Oakmont neighbors. That adult community, home to some 4,700 residents, boasts a host of amenities — three recreation centers, two golf courses — yet only two ways out.

Both of those evacuation routes, however, Oakmont Drive and Pythian Road, empty onto Highway 12. Traffic on that road was barely moving the night and early morning of the Nuns fire evacuation. It took some residents up to 90 minutes just to get out of Oakmont, said Gorin, who described such gridlock, during a fire evacuation, as “very, very concerning.”

As 2020 wildfire season approaches and the Santa Rosa Fire Department prepares its plan for addressing wildfire risks, a long-simmering controversy is back on the front burner. Some Oakmont residents are demanding an emergency evacuation route that does not lead to Highway 12. They have just such a route in mind: Channel Drive in nearby Trione-Annadel State Park. But their plan has a powerful opponent: the Santa Rosa Fire Department itself.

The gridlock seen in Oakmont during the fire nearly three years ago underscores the need for an alternative escape route, many of its residents contended. Channel Drive would make “a wonderful backdoor for all of us,” Oakmont Village Association CEO Steve Spanier wrote, in response to a request for comments on the Fire Department’s Community Wildfire Protection Plan. The period for public comment on the plan ended June 2. A final version will be released “soon,” according to the Fire Department’s website.

A fast-moving fire such as the inferno that swept through Santa Rosa’s nearby Fountaingrove neighborhood could result in “a mass casualty event as hundreds or thousands of Oakmont residents, business workers and others perish in their cars while waiting to exit the community,” Spanier wrote in his letter to Santa Rosa fire department officials.

Firmly opposed to the idea of using Channel Drive as an Oakmont escape route is Santa Rosa Fire Chief Tony Gossner. In addition to being narrow and overgrown with vegetation, he said, that road is reserved for emergency vehicles. A stream of cars flowing out of Oakmont could obstruct firefighters trying to reach the community.

Oakmont residents can be reassured, Gossner said, by changes put in place since the 2017 wildfires. Forecasting has been dramatically improved, due in part to the installation of some 40 infrared cameras, designed to detect smoke, across the North Bay. Once those cameras have identified smoke and fire, software analyzes the weather, then makes predictions about fire behavior and possible pathways, thus informing evacuation decisions well in advance — as seen during the Kincade fire last October. Those orders now go out on wireless emergency alerts and Sonoma County alerts, new since 2017.

“With the tools that we have,” the fire chief said, “there should not be any reason we have to empty out Oakmont all at once.”