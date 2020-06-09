Sonoma County’s health officer will wait two more weeks before reopening more businesses

Two days after allowing a broad range of businesses to resume in Sonoma County, the top public health official said Monday it would take at least two weeks to determine whether restaurateurs welcoming back diners inside and cosmetologists cutting and styling clients’ hair, along with other commercial activities, will increase local spread of the coronavirus and, if so, cause serious illness.

Taking a cautionary approach with that in mind, Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said she has no plans to clear the way for another area reopening wave, including fitness centers, campgrounds and hotels for leisure travelers, until June 22 so she and her team can assess the effects of public interaction at the enterprises that just resumed operations. And that’s despite state officials saying those additional business sectors and public venues could restart on June 12.

“Lifting too many restrictions too soon could potentially lead to a large increase in cases and result in avoidable hospitalizations and deaths,” Mase said Monday, during a press briefing. “It may also lead to longer term economic harms.”

Public health officials will keep a close eye on a range of virus-related factors, including the rate of local infections per 100,000 people, the number of residents with COVID-19 admitted to local hospitals, the ones that need intensive care and the level of new cases from community transmission. Those are the most troublesome because they involve people getting stricken in the community from an unknown source.

Mase acknowledged public health investigators are seeing more cases likely as a result of the variety of work and public activities that have resumed, including businesses that were closed, over the past month.

“There have been cases in businesses that have recently been opened that are concerning,” she said, declining to identify them.

After being pressed, she did reveal new cases are being found among a wide variety of employees, including people working in agriculture, sales, manufacturing, landscaping and outdoor maintenance, sanitation and public works, health care, public safety, and food and beverage services. Over the weekend, the county reported 29 new cases, 18 on Saturday and 11 more on Sunday.

Also, the health officer said more cases are emerging because of the increased coronavirus testing — 12,296 in the past 24 hours — and the 30,305 residents that have been tested overall of the county’s nearly 500,000 population.

If the pathogen flares up in the community, she said, it may be necessary to reinstate certain restrictions. However, Mase said corrective actions would be “targeted” instead of clamping down activities across broad sections of the community. For example, if a large number of new cases are linked to a specific park or business, rules or closures would be imposed at those locations, she said.

Again, Mase noted the escalated virus risk that goes along with the ongoing protests and demonstrations, mostly in Santa Rosa, that have taken place in the aftermath of the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. She said anyone who attended a demonstration or rally should “certainly get tested” if they are showing COVID-19 symptoms or are concerned about possible exposure to the highly contagious disease. It will take at least another month to learn if such gatherings definitely caused virus infections.