Sonoma County poised to pursue private sale of Chanate Road property

Sonoma County supervisors are poised to put the 71-acre Chanate Road property back up for sale, this time without strings or a county-brokered proposal for housing, a gambit that represents officials’ latest change of strategy to offload a deteriorating and costly site in northeast Santa Rosa that was the longtime home of the county hospital.

State officials have signed off on a county plan to offer the property in a private sale and the Board of Supervisors is set to vote Tuesday to direct staff to contract with a real estate firm to list and sell the property as is, in a cash-only deal.

The sale is expected to be completed by the end of the year. No sale price was disclosed in county documents, but the property was last appraised for $4.24 million in 2019.

“I hope this is a final step,” said Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Susan Gorin. “It’s been years. And so I’m hopeful that it will have value to the right purchaser.”

One prospective buyer, local developer Bill Gallaher, will again be a player for the property. Gallaher Companies officials say they’re still eying the property despite years of setbacks, including a neighbor-led lawsuit that caused the county to back away from an initial agreement in 2017 to sell the property for housing to Gallaher-owned Oakmont Senior Living for up to $12.5 million.

“We are interested, and we do intend to bring an offer forward,” said Bill Mabry, project development director for Gallaher Companies.

Mabry said the company has set its sights on a development similar to the one initially envisioned for the property years ago, a plan that included a mix of housing types totaling more than 800 units.

“I don’t think it’s going to vary that much from our original plan. It will be a mix of different housing,” Mabry said.

After a lawsuit derailed that initial deal, Oakmont Senior Living came back with a $9 million offer during a second round of bids only to walk away when it became clear the county would favor a different buyer.

Another favored buyer, California Community Housing Authority, backed out, too, leaving only San Rafael-based EAH Housing to negotiate with the county for the property in the fall of 2019. But the EAH-led group crumbled, with one partner leaving the negotiating table, forcing county officials to spike the sale in February. An EAH spokeswoman was not able to verify the company’s interest in the property as of Monday evening.

The cost of maintaining the property — including fire hardening, security and maintenance costs — will exceed $500,000 again this year, officials say, adding greater urgency to the county’s efforts to sell.

Last fall, county supervisors committed to spend $10.8 million to tear down roughly two dozen decrepit buildings on the Chanate site in an effort to make the property more desirable for potential buyers. That plan appears to have been scuttled, but General Services Director Caroline Judy said the county will hold the money in place until further budget discussions in the fall.

“At this point, I think we’re going to just hold and work through the private sale and see where we are in that process,” Judy said.