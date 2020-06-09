Subscribe

Sonoma County poised to pursue private sale of Chanate Road property

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 8, 2020, 6:03PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Sonoma County supervisors are poised to put the 71-acre Chanate Road property back up for sale, this time without strings or a county-brokered proposal for housing, a gambit that represents officials’ latest change of strategy to offload a deteriorating and costly site in northeast Santa Rosa that was the longtime home of the county hospital.

State officials have signed off on a county plan to offer the property in a private sale and the Board of Supervisors is set to vote Tuesday to direct staff to contract with a real estate firm to list and sell the property as is, in a cash-only deal.

The sale is expected to be completed by the end of the year. No sale price was disclosed in county documents, but the property was last appraised for $4.24 million in 2019.

“I hope this is a final step,” said Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Susan Gorin. “It’s been years. And so I’m hopeful that it will have value to the right purchaser.”

One prospective buyer, local developer Bill Gallaher, will again be a player for the property. Gallaher Companies officials say they’re still eying the property despite years of setbacks, including a neighbor-led lawsuit that caused the county to back away from an initial agreement in 2017 to sell the property for housing to Gallaher-owned Oakmont Senior Living for up to $12.5 million.

“We are interested, and we do intend to bring an offer forward,” said Bill Mabry, project development director for Gallaher Companies.

Mabry said the company has set its sights on a development similar to the one initially envisioned for the property years ago, a plan that included a mix of housing types totaling more than 800 units.

“I don’t think it’s going to vary that much from our original plan. It will be a mix of different housing,” Mabry said.

After a lawsuit derailed that initial deal, Oakmont Senior Living came back with a $9 million offer during a second round of bids only to walk away when it became clear the county would favor a different buyer.

Another favored buyer, California Community Housing Authority, backed out, too, leaving only San Rafael-based EAH Housing to negotiate with the county for the property in the fall of 2019. But the EAH-led group crumbled, with one partner leaving the negotiating table, forcing county officials to spike the sale in February. An EAH spokeswoman was not able to verify the company’s interest in the property as of Monday evening.

The cost of maintaining the property — including fire hardening, security and maintenance costs — will exceed $500,000 again this year, officials say, adding greater urgency to the county’s efforts to sell.

Last fall, county supervisors committed to spend $10.8 million to tear down roughly two dozen decrepit buildings on the Chanate site in an effort to make the property more desirable for potential buyers. That plan appears to have been scuttled, but General Services Director Caroline Judy said the county will hold the money in place until further budget discussions in the fall.

“At this point, I think we’re going to just hold and work through the private sale and see where we are in that process,” Judy said.

The private sale process is thought to be easier, and despite the years of setbacks, county officials appear optimistic this next step will be the last.

“I remain very hopeful,” Judy said. “This is a really unique property. Where else can you find 71 acres in Santa Rosa? I think this is a really good opportunity for the right buyer.”

Neighbors blocked the previous sale to Gallaher’s development company after convincing a judge that the county had not studied the environmental impacts of the housing project slated for the site.

They remain skeptical of the county’s process, particularly on the level of public transparency into the sale, according to a newsletter from the neighborhood organization Friends of Chanate.

“While Friends of Chanate believes that the county should sell the Chanate property, we are concerned that — once again — the county will try to keep as much as possible about the sale a secret from the public,” according to the newsletter.

A decision on whether the county makes public a listing price depends on the marketing plan of the brokerage firm, one the county has yet to select, Judy said. Any buyer would be required to leave a 2-acre, historic county cemetery untouched.

Buyers intent on developing housing would be required to set aside 15% of the stock for affordable housing, per state law.

The end date of the sale period, Dec. 31, coincides with Supervisor Shirlee Zane’s final day in office. Zane, who was defeated in the March 3 primary by former Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey, was a public champion of the original Gallaher deal, drawing the ire of Chanate Road neighbors. Gallaher also has been a major political benefactor in her past campaigns.

Zane on Monday laughed off a question about whether the final potential closing date marked a symbolic close to her time in office.

“We just really want to sell it before the end of the year, that’s all,” Zane said.

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or at tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @tylersilvy.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine