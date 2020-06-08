Coronavirus did not spread first from a nail salon. Now when can shops reopen in California?

To see how Sonoma County is doing on each of the 16 indicators developed by the state to serve as benchmarks for local counties seeking to reopen, go here .

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

The coronavirus did not originate in California from a nail salon as Gov. Gavin Newsom said last month, according to activists who met privately with the governor's staff earlier this week.

Angry after 80 days of a state lockdown on their businesses, nail salon owners and their supporters are aggressively pushing for the right to reopen. If restaurants are already serving diners, and if businesses such as gyms and bars are set to resume operating in a matter of days, some are asking "why not us?"

On Facebook, nail techs echo one another, saying they've been "waiting and waiting and waiting."

"Families are hurting, crying, losing income daily," said Linda Lan, a manicurist from the Bay Area. "We still have no idea when we can return."

Speaking to reporters on May 7, Newsom said the first person in California to contract the coronavirus through community spread caught it in a nail salon. He cited the case when asked why personal services, such as nail salons, must remain closed even as the state starts to slowly open businesses.

Newsom said transmission of the virus occurred even though most salons already had safeguards in place before the coronavirus hit, including the use of face masks and gloves.

But he did not provide details, including when the exposure occurred and where. This past Friday, state officials said that counties could resume running gyms, day camps, bars and some professional sports as early as next Friday, but specifics remain unclear. Nail salons were not among the businesses cited for reopening.

Nailing it for America, the industry association, released a statement calling Newsom's comments "nothing short of a fiasco" for business owners.

"It began with Gov. Newsom sharing inaccurate information on May 7 with devastating impacts on the beauty industry in California and with far-reaching repercussions across America," according to the statement. The group is led by Tam Nguyen, president of Advance Beauty College in Laguna Hills and Garden Grove; Ted Nguyen, a public relations executive; and Johnny Ngo, president of Whale Spa Salon Furniture and Skyline Beauty Supply, among others.

Both Ngo and Tam Nguyen say they cannot watch "silently" as their industry continues to suffer. They say they worked "around the clock" for two months to help prepare strategies to reopen more safely, which they later sent to the governor's team. They shared a story of a salon owner whose husband is unemployed, with both of their children home from school and who, despairing, contemplated suicide. Her business is part of an estimated 20% to 40% of nail salons that will likely be shut forever, they said.

"That acknowledgment that COVID-19's first case of community spread occurred earlier and not in a nail salon is welcomed news," their statement said. "We demand that the governor and his office take the necessary steps to restore trust and confidence among the general public and our community in particular. Our own reservoir of patience is running exceedingly low as we continually seek more transparency and more meaningful engagement from the Newsom administration."

A representative for Newsom and the California Department of Public Health declined to comment.

Across the Golden State, there are 11,000 nail salons, with 80% owned by Vietnamese Americans. It's also home to more than 110,000 licensed manicurists and 300,000 cosmetologists — who can also do nails, according to Lisa Fu, executive director of the California Healthy Nail Salon Collaborative.