Mendocino County pot farm owner arrested on suspicion of kidnapping worker

Mendocino County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the owner of a marijuana farm after he allegedly kidnapped and pistol-whipped one of his workers and threatened three others.

Emergene Phillips, 20, of Covelo was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping for ransom, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, criminal threats, robbery and brandishing a firearm.

He was booked into the Mendocino County Jail and held on $250,000 bail.

The incident, reported late Wednesday night in the 79000 block of Zenia Road in Covelo, was initially reported to Round Valley Tribal Police on Tuesday.

Mendocino deputies interviewed a 23-year-old man from San Jose, who said he was kidnapped, hit with a gun and driven around by Phillips, who demanded $30,000 in payment from the marijuana crop, Sgt. Joseph DeMarco said.

The man and three other workers told Phillips they didn’t have the money and wouldn’t until the crop was harvested and sold, DeMarco said.

Phillips then fired a rifle three times into the air while demanding payment and threatening the 23-year-old and another worker, police said.

The following night, Phillips returned with another man.

The 23-year-old ran, but stopped when he heard a gunshot, police said. Phillips struck the man twice in the upper back twice with the pistol and again demanded payment.

Phillips and the other man drove around Covelo with the 23-year-old man looking for a relative who was translating for them, while threatening the victim’s life, DeMarco said. The man was released unharmed.

Deputies arrested Phillips later in Covelo.

The main victim and another man are from San Jose, while another is from Santa Maria and one from Santa Rosa.