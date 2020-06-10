Bicyclist killed in Highway 12 crash was Kensington man

A cyclist struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver was identified Tuesday as Adrian Albert, 35, of Kensington in the East Bay.

Albert wasn’t carrying any identification when he was struck from behind while riding his bicycle eastbound along Highway 12 near Madrone Road about 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

Albert was hit by the driver of a light-colored pickup truck. The impact threw the cyclist, who was wearing a helmet and riding a 2016 Cannondale CAAD, off the roadway, the CHP said.

The Napa CHP, which is investigating the case, asked for the public’s help in finding witnesses or video of the crash or the nearby area around the time of the incident.

Officers recovered a Dodge Dakota truck with damage on its front end not too far from the scene of the crash on Monday, Officer Marc Renspurger said.

Residents of a neighborhood on the east side of Highway 12 in Boyes Hot Springs reported the truck on a street.

“They knew it wasn’t usually around there,” he said.

Witnesses to the crash said the truck left the scene and continued east on Highway 12. It was found a mile or two away in a neighborhood of narrow streets, Renspurger said.

The driver or owner of the truck hadn’t been located and officers are asking the public for help.

“We’re canvassing the neighborhood to see if they have any Ring video or anything like that that will help us put together who was the driver or who was in the car,” Renspurger said.

There were no missing person reports that pointed to Albert being the victim, he said. Sonoma County coroner’s officials identified him Tuesday.

Officials ask that anyone with information about the incident call 707-253-4906 or 800-835-5247.