Golden Gate Bridge now 'sings' during high winds

Newly installed railing slats along the western side of the Golden Gate Bridge have turned the Bay Area landmark into a one-bridge orchestra.

According to a statement by Paulo Cosulich-Schwartz of the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District reported by KQED, the sound is intentional and results from high winds passing through open spaces.

“The new musical tones coming from the bridge are a known and inevitable phenomenon that stem from our wind retrofit during very high winds,” Cosulich-Schwartz said



San Francisco residents took to Twitter over the weekend, capturing the other-worldly hum on video. According to Twitter user RaemondBW, the bridge’s “whistle” can be heard “all over the city.” One user even compared the phenomena to an alien invasion.

Some pointed out that the sound is deafening and “unbearable”, with many wondering about whether or not the bridge would be fixed.

According to Cosulich-Schwartz, however, the new railings are “necessary to ensure the safety and structural integrity of the bridge for generations to come.”

For now, it seems, the bridge's unusual “song” is a permanent fixture of the Bay Area.