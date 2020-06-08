Subscribe

Golden Gate Bridge now 'sings' during high winds

CASH MARTINEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 8, 2020, 2:07PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Newly installed railing slats along the western side of the Golden Gate Bridge have turned the Bay Area landmark into a one-bridge orchestra.

According to a statement by Paulo Cosulich-Schwartz of the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District reported by KQED, the sound is intentional and results from high winds passing through open spaces.

“The new musical tones coming from the bridge are a known and inevitable phenomenon that stem from our wind retrofit during very high winds,” Cosulich-Schwartz said

San Francisco residents took to Twitter over the weekend, capturing the other-worldly hum on video. According to Twitter user RaemondBW, the bridge’s “whistle” can be heard “all over the city.” One user even compared the phenomena to an alien invasion.



Some pointed out that the sound is deafening and “unbearable”, with many wondering about whether or not the bridge would be fixed.

According to Cosulich-Schwartz, however, the new railings are “necessary to ensure the safety and structural integrity of the bridge for generations to come.”

For now, it seems, the bridge's unusual “song” is a permanent fixture of the Bay Area.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine