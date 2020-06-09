Protesters confront Santa Rosa police chief with claims of aggressive policing

Protesters came face-to-face with Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro in a heated discussion in the City Hall parking lot Monday, after handing city officials signed letters demanding they defund Santa Rosa Police Department.

Hundreds of people gathered in Old Courthouse Square starting at 4:30 p.m. for a youth-led protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. It was the second youth rally in a week in honor of George Floyd — the 46-year-old black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer held him face down on the street and pressed his knee into the back of his neck for several minutes.

“To see that the youth are continuing this social justice (movement) — it brings me hope in this new generation that we will finally end systemic abuse and systemic racism,” said Kimberly Barbosa, 30, of Sebastopol.

Monday’s demonstration followed more than a week of Sonoma County protests, which mirror rallies across the country in expressing outrage over police brutality against people of color.

“We support the peaceful protest,” Navarro told the group. “I stand with you there. I can commit to you that we are going to be reviewing our policies.”

He left soon after, with many in the crowd shouting and criticizing him for only staying for a few minutes.

As the crowd in Old Courthouse Square grew, a few people came up to speak about police brutality and racism. Santa Rosa resident Amber Garduno, 21, read aloud the last words of black people who have been killed during such incidents.

Soon after, the crowd marched south on Santa Rosa Avenue to City Hall, where hundreds of people turned in signed letters requesting Mayor Tom Schwedhelm, a former city police chief, defund the police department and allocate that money to other programs, such as housing and community services.

While there, Navarro came out to meet the protesters. Joy Ayodele, 18, asked the chief why the police department receives so much taxpayer money, and where that funding is going.

“We work with other city departments to allocate certain budgets for each department, so we’re actually going through our budget session right now,” Navarro told the crowd. “I can’t explain to you fully on all the decisions that are made.”

Ayodele asked Navarro about the department’s use-of-force policies. And many in the crowd accused his officers of using excessive force on protesters last week, particularly criticizing the use of tear gas. Navarro said the department is reviewing the incidents last week, adding, “We’re taking everything seriously.”

Many protesters were not satisfied with his answers. Ayodele, who led Monday’s youth rally and the one last week, said she was “disappointed” by the chief’s visit, adding that “it was so brief.”

“He’s paying lip service to protesters who are very angry,” Barbosa said of the police chief. “It feels like empty promises, and that’s why everyone’s angry.”

Later Monday Navarro said he understood people are angry, and was committed to addressing their concerns. While he disagreed with demands to defund the police department, saying that would effect important training and hurt staffing, he was “willing to have those discussions” on police reform with the community.

“There’s anger, and I think it’s generated toward law enforcement in general,” he said. “Here in Santa Rosa, we’re going to do our very best to have that dialogue.”

After Navarro left, the crowd continued marching down Santa Rosa Avenue, circling around to eventually walk south on Mendocino Avenue and end in Old Courthouse Square. Many chanted “defund the police” as they marched on. A candlelight vigil also was held in downtown Santa Rosa Monday night to remember Floyd and other victims of police brutality.

When the protest circled back to Old Courthouse Square, 5-year-old Kamari Houston led the chants of “no justice, no peace!” with a bullhorn.

His mother, 33-year-old Santa Rosa resident Onjelle Washington, said her son has insisted on participating in the protests every day.

“This is important to him,” she said. “I’m proud of him. This is about his future.”

As Ayodele brought the protest to an end, she passed her bullhorn to Houston.

“Hi everybody, my name is Kamari,” he said to the crowd, who greeted him with loud cheers.

“Every day I come here — I protest,” he said. “Thank you, everybody.”

After leading another chant, he passed the bullhorn back to Ayodele.

“If you need any help remembering what we’re fighting for, there you go,” she said, gesturing to Houston.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.