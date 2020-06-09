Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office bans use of carotid hold in wake of George Floyd protests

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has ordered deputies to stop using the carotid hold, joining other law enforcement agencies across California that have eliminated the controversial neck restraint amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd.

The ban was temporarily adopted Friday and made permanent Saturday, one day after Gov. Gavin Newsom directed the state’s police training program to stop instructing officers on how to use the restraint and urged law enforcement agencies to prohibit officers from using the hold, Sonoma County sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said.

Newsom called for an end to the carotid hold amid statewide protests over the May 25 death of Floyd, a black man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes while taking him into custody. While the neck restraint employed by the officer was not a carotid hold, cellphone video of the arrest has triggered daily protests in Sonoma County against policy brutality and racism over the past 10 days.

To perform the carotid hold, officers must use their arm to apply pressure to the sides of a person’s neck, a technique that blocks the flow of blood through the carotid arteries and can render someone unconscious.

Critics of the technique argue the holds are difficult to perform correctly and can lead to injury or death when applied improperly.

“If the governor is saying he’s not funding training for the carotid, there’s basically no other option,” Valencia said of the ban. “If we can’t train on that technique, we’re not going to use it.”

The carotid hold came under public scrutiny in Sonoma County late last year, when a Bloomfield man died Nov. 27 after a sheriff’s deputy attempted the neck restraint on him in the aftermath of a predawn car chase in west Sonoma County.

Deputies attempted to pull over the man, David Ward, 52, after spotting him driving a car that he had reported stolen by an armed man. Two deputies and two Sebastopol police officers at the scene did not know Ward was the rightful owner of the Honda Civic and had retrieved it sometime overnight, authorities said.

One of the deputies, Charles Blount, wrapped his arm around Ward in what appeared to be an attempted carotid hold. Ward lost consciousness and was pronounced dead at Petaluma Valley Hospital later that morning.

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick declined to eliminate the carotid hold last year following Ward’s death. The county’s law enforcement auditor, Karlene Navarro, asked Essick to institute a temporary ban on the carotid hold, but Essick expressed concerns that removing the restraint would lead his deputies to use other methods that might be more dangerous or cause more injuries.

The county’s Community Advisory Council, the community arm of Navarro’s office, recommended a ban on the carotid hold in December in a series of use-of-force recommendations forwarded to the Sheriff’s Office, which declined to adopt the proposal.

The Marin County Coroner’s Office ruled Ward’s death a homicide last month, finding that he was killed by a physical confrontation with law enforcement, cardiorespiratory collapse, blunt-impact injuries, neck restraint and the use of a Taser.

Valencia could not say whether Ward’s death or recent protests over the killing of Floyd contributed to Essick banning the neck restraint. Essick was not available for comment Monday afternoon on his decision to ban the restraint, Valencia said.