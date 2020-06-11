Expanded breweries, wine tasting room openings allowed Friday

To see how Sonoma County is doing on each of the 16 indicators developed by the state to serve as benchmarks for local counties seeking to reopen, go here .

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Sonoma County will soon resemble Wine Country again under revisions announced Wednesday to the county’s public health order that allow wineries, breweries and distilleries to reopen their tasting rooms without the requirement to serve food.

The new order, which takes effect Friday, mirrors changes in the California roadmap. It dispenses with earlier requirements that food be served at any business that wanted to offer beer or wine for sipping. Bars and pubs, however, will remain closed.

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said she sees no additional risk of infection related to whether people eat or not while sampling wine and beer. But she defended the previous order, saying it probably made sense earlier in the pandemic to discourage visitors from traveling to Sonoma County and going from one wine tasting room to another.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.