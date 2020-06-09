Subscribe

Orange County health officer quits after threats over mask order

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 9, 2020, 8:31AM
SANTA ANA — Orange County's health officer has quit after receiving threats over an order that residents wear face coverings when near others in public to protect against the coronavirus.

Dr. Nichole Quick resigned from her job late Monday, said Jessica Good, a spokeswoman for the county's health care agency. Good did not provide additional details.

Quick recently faced threats from residents angrily opposed to her order requiring they wear masks in the vicinity of others in public. Michelle Steel, chair of Orange County's Board of Supervisors, denounced the threats.

Quick issued the order in late May to try to limit the spread of the virus as the Southern California county began reopening more businesses. A similar order is in place in nearby Los Angeles County.

Orange County has reported 7,500 cases of the virus and 177 deaths.

