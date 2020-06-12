18-year-old Santa Rosa resident at forefront of Sonoma County’s Black Lives Matter movement

Joy Ayodele thought that, at most, 50 people would show up to the first protest she organized in honor of George Floyd.

The 18-year-old Santa Rosa resident had never organized a demonstration before, though she was no stranger to activism. Her family, especially her mother, has always encouraged her to speak out against injustices.

So when Ayodele heard people criticizing the violence seen at some of the protests the weekend after Floyd was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer, she felt like she had to get involved.

“I will admit that the decision to organize the first one was very spontaneous,” she said. “I was trying to get the point across that although (some protests) had escalated in a violent way, they’re very important.”

“They’re not violent people,” she said of the people protesting. “They’re protesting because they’re angry.

“We’re all shouting, we’re all angry. But I don’t think that anybody is going about it in a violent manner, but because a lot of those events are unorganized, it’s very easy to play it off in that way.”

Ayodele created a graphic promoting her event — a youth-led protest that would start in Old Courthouse Square and march around downtown Santa Rosa. She sent it to about 20 friends and then posted it on her Instagram.

On June 1, 300 people marched peacefully through the streets with her, sharing their outrage over racism and police brutality.

Emboldened by the success of her first protest, Ayodele told people that if the three other officers involved in Floyd’s death hadn’t been arrested within the next week, she would organize another rally. While the officers were arrested June 3 on suspicion of aiding and abetting murder, Ayodele and a group of coordinators still held another youth-led protest Monday to keep the movement going.

“You need to continue fighting,” she said. “You need to continue showing up in our community.”

Hundreds of Sonoma County residents came to her protest Monday — not just teens, but also adults and families. The crowd marched to Santa Rosa City Hall, turning in about 300 letters requesting that Mayor Tom Schwedhelm, a former city police chief, defund the police department. And Ayodele came face-to-face with Chief Ray Navarro, confronting him with questions about the department’s funding and use of force policies in front of a shouting crowd.

In the past couple of weeks, Ayodele has become a prominent young leader in the local Black Lives Matter movement. Born and raised in Santa Rosa, Ayodele graduated from Montgomery High School and is enrolled at Santa Rosa Junior College.

Organizing, she said, has helped her become even more aware of the issues in her community. She said she was “shocked” to see that Housing & Community Services only received 1% of funding in the city’s 2019-20 General Fund, while the Santa Rosa Police Department received 32% — $1.9 million compared to $59.7 million. She felt that her protests were a way to help inform others in the community too, and at her second rally, she set up a voter registration table.

When Santa Rosa Junior College student Samali Namazanga, 18, learned about Ayodele’s first protest on social media, she reached out to Ayodele to see how she could help, and became a coordinator for both protests.