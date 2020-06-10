Santa Rosa police investigating complaints filed by protesters injured by projectiles

The Santa Rosa Police Department is investigating complaints filed by three demonstrators with head injuries from projectiles fired by officers to disperse protests over the death of George Floyd.

Police Chief Ray Navarro declined to discuss details about the cases involving the three protesters, who publicly spoke out about injuries that ranged from head lacerations to broken facial bones requiring surgery. Navarro sought to reassure the public that his department had launched a thorough review of those incidents but needed time to review voluminous body camera video and interview the officers plus any known witnesses. He could not say how long the investigations would take.

“I can’t speak to those isolated incidents right now, but they are actively being investigated,” Navarro said. “We’re going to be looking at policies and procedures. But as a whole my officers were put in great danger and the city suffered damage.”

None of the officers who used crowd control tactics such as chemical sprays or so-called “less-lethal” projectiles during the last week of protests have been placed on administrative leave, which is automatic in other types of internal investigations such as officer-involved shootings, Navarro said.

Generally speaking, officers were working under a command structure during the protests and fired less-lethal rounds when ordered by a supervisor to disperse a crowd, Navarro said. There are exceptions and officers are allowed to use discretion and take action to stop violence or property damage, according to the chief.

But officers are not supposed to fire at people’s heads or faces — and the police department review will examine why all three protesters were hit in the heads, he said.

“That’s one of the reasons why we’re looking at it closely,” Navarro said. “We don’t aim for the head.”

Michaela Staggs, 20, of Santa Rosa was struck just over her left eye with a projectile the night of May 30, a wound requiring multiple stitches.

Marqus Martinez, 33, of Santa Rosa was hit in the face by a projectile around midnight May 31 as he stood up from kneeling in the middle of Mendocino Avenue near College Avenue. He was struck in the mouth by what he believes was a sting-ball grenade. The tennis ball-shaped projectile shattered his front teeth, fractured several facial bones and split the flesh from his upper lip to the bridge of his nose.

Ryland Stamey, 24, of Santa Rosa, was also hit May 31 at the intersection of Mendocino and College avenues by what he thinks was a rubber bullet that left a crescent-shaped bleeding wound on his forehead.

All three protesters have acknowledged in interviews they had been ordered by police using megaphones to leave because the gathering had been declared an unlawful assembly.

But a lawyer for Martinez and Staggs, Sebastopol civil rights attorney Izaak Schwaiger, said he believes there was no provocation before his clients were hit. He criticized the officers’ tactics against people exercising their First Amendment right “to feel heard.”

Schwaiger criticized the department’s silence on the details about his clients’ injuries and the circumstances surrounding those incidents. He said Martinez and Staggs intend to sue the city.

“This is a time for clarity and honesty and transparency,” Schwaiger said. “Not, ‘We’ll do this investigation and trust us that we’ll do it right.’ People are out in the streets. It’s time to engage the community.”