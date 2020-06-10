Subscribe

Santa Rosa police investigating complaints filed by protesters injured by projectiles

JULIE JOHNSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 9, 2020, 7:49PM
The Santa Rosa Police Department is investigating complaints filed by three demonstrators with head injuries from projectiles fired by officers to disperse protests over the death of George Floyd.

Police Chief Ray Navarro declined to discuss details about the cases involving the three protesters, who publicly spoke out about injuries that ranged from head lacerations to broken facial bones requiring surgery. Navarro sought to reassure the public that his department had launched a thorough review of those incidents but needed time to review voluminous body camera video and interview the officers plus any known witnesses. He could not say how long the investigations would take.

“I can’t speak to those isolated incidents right now, but they are actively being investigated,” Navarro said. “We’re going to be looking at policies and procedures. But as a whole my officers were put in great danger and the city suffered damage.”

None of the officers who used crowd control tactics such as chemical sprays or so-called “less-lethal” projectiles during the last week of protests have been placed on administrative leave, which is automatic in other types of internal investigations such as officer-involved shootings, Navarro said.

Generally speaking, officers were working under a command structure during the protests and fired less-lethal rounds when ordered by a supervisor to disperse a crowd, Navarro said. There are exceptions and officers are allowed to use discretion and take action to stop violence or property damage, according to the chief.

But officers are not supposed to fire at people’s heads or faces — and the police department review will examine why all three protesters were hit in the heads, he said.

“That’s one of the reasons why we’re looking at it closely,” Navarro said. “We don’t aim for the head.”

Michaela Staggs, 20, of Santa Rosa was struck just over her left eye with a projectile the night of May 30, a wound requiring multiple stitches.

Marqus Martinez, 33, of Santa Rosa was hit in the face by a projectile around midnight May 31 as he stood up from kneeling in the middle of Mendocino Avenue near College Avenue. He was struck in the mouth by what he believes was a sting-ball grenade. The tennis ball-shaped projectile shattered his front teeth, fractured several facial bones and split the flesh from his upper lip to the bridge of his nose.

Ryland Stamey, 24, of Santa Rosa, was also hit May 31 at the intersection of Mendocino and College avenues by what he thinks was a rubber bullet that left a crescent-shaped bleeding wound on his forehead.

All three protesters have acknowledged in interviews they had been ordered by police using megaphones to leave because the gathering had been declared an unlawful assembly.

But a lawyer for Martinez and Staggs, Sebastopol civil rights attorney Izaak Schwaiger, said he believes there was no provocation before his clients were hit. He criticized the officers’ tactics against people exercising their First Amendment right “to feel heard.”

Schwaiger criticized the department’s silence on the details about his clients’ injuries and the circumstances surrounding those incidents. He said Martinez and Staggs intend to sue the city.

“This is a time for clarity and honesty and transparency,” Schwaiger said. “Not, ‘We’ll do this investigation and trust us that we’ll do it right.’ People are out in the streets. It’s time to engage the community.”

Protests against police brutality and systemic racism have spread across the United States following the May 25 death of Floyd, a black man killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

In Sonoma County, upwards of 150 calls and emails about the protests have poured into the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, which oversees the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and not the Police Department. Director Karlene Navarro said most people reaching out to her office have raised concerns about the conditions for arrested protesters in the jail due to the coronavirus pandemic or concerns about what they have heard on social media about police actions during the demonstrations.

Her office does not provide any level of review of Santa Rosa police officers. Some sheriff’s deputies were deployed to help police manage protesters and she has asked the Sheriff’s Office to preserve all body camera video and any other available surveillance video of protests and arrests.

Navarro, who is not related to Police Chief Ray Navarro, said she has received no formal complaints against sheriff’s personnel and she is instructing people how to file complaints with other law enforcement agencies, although most of the feedback has been general.

Chief Navarro said that overall he believed his police officers acted with restraint during daily protests over the last 10 days in downtown Santa Rosa. The protests were mostly peaceful but devolved into moments of chaos after dark on several nights, including May 30 when demonstrators stormed onto Highway 101 twice, bringing traffic to a halt. Some windows were smashed at downtown businesses and a church. More than 160  people have been arrested, mostly for curfew violations.

Navarro said he believes his officers used force when provoked by protesters throwing bottles or other objects at them or to stop vandalism and other unlawful behavior.

Navarro said there were three levels of inquiry into the last week of demonstrations. The first is in response to specific complaints lodged with the city by people who felt they were somehow wronged by officers or by witnesses wishing to report an incident. So far, according to a lieutenant, the department had received three complaints.

Officers are also required to file reports after they use force with batons, stun guns, chemical sprays or projectiles like rubber bullets. Each one will be reviewed to determine whether the officer followed policy.

Navarro said his department will also conduct a broad review of how it responded to the protests overall to evaluate the effectiveness of the department’s procedures and whether he wants to make changes to policies or training.

“We want to address questions about what happened,” Navarro said. “We want to be able to provide factual information about what happened.”

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.

