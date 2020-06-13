Sonoma State eyeing 20% drop in freshmen enrollment as pandemic upends college system

Sonoma State University is on track to see a 20% decline in enrollment among incoming freshmen and up to an 8% drop campuswide, as faculty and staff brace for an academic year clouded by budget cuts and unbalanced by students still working out where school fits in the midst of a global pandemic and nationwide recession.

With nearly all instruction scheduled to be online this fall, and health guidelines governing everything from campus housing to cleaning schedules, little will be normal about the coming year at SSU or most other institutions of higher learning in the country.

Campus housing, usually utilized by about one-third of SSU’s nearly 9,000 students, will accommodate about 50% fewer people this year, due to spacing and individual restroom requirements, administrators said.

Students living off-campus, with college roommates or family members, might be sharing space and technology used by others for remote work, learning and child care.

And faculty members, their skills honed in classrooms, are faced with new challenges as they convert instruction to an online environment that in some cases renders students into boxes on a computer screen, said environmental history professor Laura Watt, the outgoing faculty chairwoman.

But SSU President Judy Sakaki said she and other college administrators hope new high school graduates won’t put off university education just because it won’t look like they had imagined.

“They’ve prepared themselves well. They’re ready to continue on. And to pause ... sometimes they won’t come back,” Sakaki said. “So we are encouraging students to just continue on.

“It’s a different mode of instruction than likely they would have thought they would have, but the education is still going to be there. It’s going to be strong, and it’s still going to prepare them for their future career.”

The school has been building in as much flexibility as possible so that students have extra time to make decisions this year, and “a lot can change,” Sakaki said.

“Hopefully, we’ll be more back to in-person classes by spring, but we don’t know,” said Paul Gullixson, SSU’s spokesman. “A lot of that depends on what happens with that second wave (of COVID-19 cases) which is anticipated. We just don’t know how bad that might be.”

SSU administrators and faculty have spent recent weeks planning various strategies for the upcoming academic year. The pandemic is the biggest unknown, but they also don’t yet know how bad the financial hit will be as the state resolves a projected $54 billion budget shortfall.

Though about 12,000 new and returning students are eligible to attend SSU this fall, the acceptance numbers so far suggest overall enrollment could be off pace by as much as 8%, Gullixson said.

Most of the drop-off is among freshmen, whose ranks were expected to decline on most campuses this fall, given the pandemic’s interference with the traditional college experience.

“There’s a lot of ‘what-ifs’ right now, and I think in the end, it’s going to work out the way it’s supposed to,” said Ryan Jasen Henne, dean of students at SSU, one of 23 California State University sites. “But right now, we’re making sure we’re consistent with what other CSUs are doing. We’re watching national trends. We’re following the directions of our chancellor, and we’re following the guidance of our president, Dr. Sakaki, who is a strong advocate for students.