Sonoma County school officials urged to give families options as they try to resume classes

Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools Steve Herrington will host an informational meeting on the reopening of schools via Facebook live at 1 p.m. Thursday. Questions can be submitted in advance to communications@scoe.org .

Calling the reopening of classrooms in August a priority, Sonoma County’s schools chief and the county’s top public health official on Wednesday outlined a framework for resuming classroom instruction while adhering to health and safety guidelines to quell the spread of the coronavirus.

The plan, described as a roadmap for reopening by county Superintendent of Schools Steve Herrington, is expected to be presented in full Friday to officials from the county’s 40 individual school districts. Its partial unveiling comes just two days after state schools chief Tony Thurmond released similar guidelines to offer a framework for starting the 2020-21 school year in approximately eight weeks.

Herrington said the local recommendations are an attempt to fine tune and localize the state guidelines while offering instruction that is specific to Sonoma County’s 40 separate school districts and approximately 70,000 students. The video call was attended by more than 220 participants and included Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase.

“You can’t compare Sonoma County to Colusa County; you can’t compare it to Inyo County,” Herrington said. “The epidemiology in one county will not dictate the practices of other counties.”

Local guidelines unveiled Wednesday include maintaining 6 feet of social distance, the use of cloth facial coverings, establishing outdoor learning spaces, offering instructions to parents about home health screenings, encouragement of frequent handwashing, separating materials between students and keeping windows open on school buses while limiting riders to two per seat instead of three.

Schools are encouraged to examine distance learning and socially distanced classroom set-ups, as well as a hybrid of the two.

With 6 feet of separation, the maximum number of people allowed in a typical classroom will likely be between 12 and 16.

“Public health will work really closely with you to address all of those issues going forward,” Mase said.

Both Herrington and Mase encouraged school officials to start making moves to implement structural changes to how school will look, while reminding them the situation is fluid.

”We are still in the middle of the pandemic and we will start next year in the middle of the pandemic,” Herrington said. “We’ll be making adjustments as we get directions from county health.”

Mase acknowledged the time pressure that school leaders are under.

“It’s a real priority now, that our school districts jump on this and start getting ready since they only have a couple of months to do so,” Mase said.

Key, she acknowledged, is keeping parents, students and the broader community informed about what schools and the school day will look like and what the public’s role is in keeping schools open and safe.

“There is a lot of messaging that needs to go out as well,” she said.

Those pressures extend to finances. Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a revised budget in May that would cut K-12 and community college funding by $13.5 billion to help cover a statewide deficit of nearly $54 billion.

The plan calls for backfilling a portion of the $13.5 billion in cuts with $5.5 billion in federal coronavirus assistance funds.

The Democrat-led Legislature volleyed back with a different plan that forestalls cuts — at least for now — until the state gets a firmer idea of its revenues. Districts would spend money and have the state pay them back in a future budget year.