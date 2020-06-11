Subscribe

Sonoma County school officials urged to give families options as they try to resume classes

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 10, 2020, 8:25PM
Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools Steve Herrington will host an informational meeting on the reopening of schools via Facebook live at 1 p.m. Thursday. Questions can be submitted in advance to communications@scoe.org.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

To see how Sonoma County is doing on each of the 16 indicators developed by the state to serve as benchmarks for local counties seeking to reopen, go here.

Calling the reopening of classrooms in August a priority, Sonoma County’s schools chief and the county’s top public health official on Wednesday outlined a framework for resuming classroom instruction while adhering to health and safety guidelines to quell the spread of the coronavirus.

The plan, described as a roadmap for reopening by county Superintendent of Schools Steve Herrington, is expected to be presented in full Friday to officials from the county’s 40 individual school districts. Its partial unveiling comes just two days after state schools chief Tony Thurmond released similar guidelines to offer a framework for starting the 2020-21 school year in approximately eight weeks.

Herrington said the local recommendations are an attempt to fine tune and localize the state guidelines while offering instruction that is specific to Sonoma County’s 40 separate school districts and approximately 70,000 students. The video call was attended by more than 220 participants and included Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase.

“You can’t compare Sonoma County to Colusa County; you can’t compare it to Inyo County,” Herrington said. “The epidemiology in one county will not dictate the practices of other counties.”

Local guidelines unveiled Wednesday include maintaining 6 feet of social distance, the use of cloth facial coverings, establishing outdoor learning spaces, offering instructions to parents about home health screenings, encouragement of frequent handwashing, separating materials between students and keeping windows open on school buses while limiting riders to two per seat instead of three.

Schools are encouraged to examine distance learning and socially distanced classroom set-ups, as well as a hybrid of the two.

With 6 feet of separation, the maximum number of people allowed in a typical classroom will likely be between 12 and 16.

“Public health will work really closely with you to address all of those issues going forward,” Mase said.

Both Herrington and Mase encouraged school officials to start making moves to implement structural changes to how school will look, while reminding them the situation is fluid.

”We are still in the middle of the pandemic and we will start next year in the middle of the pandemic,” Herrington said. “We’ll be making adjustments as we get directions from county health.”

Mase acknowledged the time pressure that school leaders are under.

“It’s a real priority now, that our school districts jump on this and start getting ready since they only have a couple of months to do so,” Mase said.

Key, she acknowledged, is keeping parents, students and the broader community informed about what schools and the school day will look like and what the public’s role is in keeping schools open and safe.

“There is a lot of messaging that needs to go out as well,” she said.

Those pressures extend to finances. Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a revised budget in May that would cut K-12 and community college funding by $13.5 billion to help cover a statewide deficit of nearly $54 billion.

The plan calls for backfilling a portion of the $13.5 billion in cuts with $5.5 billion in federal coronavirus assistance funds.

The Democrat-led Legislature volleyed back with a different plan that forestalls cuts — at least for now — until the state gets a firmer idea of its revenues. Districts would spend money and have the state pay them back in a future budget year.

Join the conversation

Lawmakers have until June 15 to strike a deal or they don’t get paid.

Meantime, education officials are left with a laundry list of radical overhauls of how school is delivered for thousands of students with no clear idea of how they will pay for it.

That tension could spill over into relationships between districts and exacerbate what has, in the age of school choice, emerged as a competition for students, a point Herrington hinted at in Wednesday’s call.

“We encourage schools to offer options to all families,” Herrington said. “If you are not able to provide choice you may see an increase in requests for interdistrict transfers.”

And Herrington reminded officials that even within Sonoma County, with its 70,000 students spread between 40 school districts, what is viable in one school or district may not be in a neighboring school depending on an array of factors including population, location, resources and enrollment.

“One may have flexibility of classrooms and another one may not have flexibility of that classroom space. And one might have more resources financially,” he said.

Some families and students, nervous about returning to campus, may opt to continue distance learning regardless of what safety measures are put in place. Herrington urged school officials to be ready for those requests with robust curriculum.

“Distance learning should not just be a listing of assignments,” he said.

Other parents have expressed concern for how they will return to work as businesses reopen if their children are not in school, even if they are in class only part-time.

A number of districts have already surveyed families about their desires and concerns for the 2020-21 school year, and 15 to 22% of respondents across districts said they are not planning to send their students back to campus when schools reopens in August, Herrington said.

“If you don’t provide other options, you may lose that percentage of your service population,” he said.

In Santa Rosa City Schools, the county’s largest district with approximately 16,000 students and 1,600 staff, a recent survey found that only 14% of families want school to begin online, while 47% picked in-person classes and 46% chose a hybrid of both approaches in a question that allowed respondents to choose multiple answers.

Staff members picked the online option 28 percent, in person 27% and a hybrid model got 45% approval.

Herrington, who has worked for weeks with superintendents from Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Cloverdale, Guerneville and Twin Hills districts to craft the plan, acknowledged the heavy lift that school leaders and their staffs are facing.

“If you have to negotiate some of these impacts, it will be an even heavier lift,” he said.

This spring, when schools abruptly shut down and educators and families pivoted to distance learning, many districts forged emergency memorandums of understanding with employees that helped them complete the year. With the prospect of long-term and dramatic changes in the way lessons are delivered, those agreements are likely to be re-negotiated with the understanding that they radically affect working conditions.

Herrington likened the next two months and beyond to a marathon for area educators.

“Once again I would recommend pacing yourself. You are not out there alone. Call for help,” he said. “This is a tough situation to be in. Do the best you can with the best interests of the kids always at the heart of your decision making.”

You can reach Kerry Benefield at 526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com, on Twitter @benefield and on Instagram at kerry.benefield.

