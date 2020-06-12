Sonoma County blueprint for reopening schools seeks to empower local districts

Local guidelines for the fall reopening of Sonoma County schools are scheduled to be released Friday at scoe.org/covid .

Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools Steve Herrington on Friday will officially release recommendations for reopening local campuses amid the ongoing pandemic, capping a week in which the structure of the upcoming school year became a little clearer for thousands of students and families.

The local guidance, forged over weeks by superintendents from Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Cloverdale, Guerneville and Twin Hills school districts, along with county Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase, comes on the heels of a similar blueprint issued Monday at the state level by state schools chief Tony Thurmond.

The county guidelines are unique to local health and safety trends, while also taking into account the county’s 40 individual school districts, serving about 70,000 students.

“These are guidelines – they are not mandates,” Herrington said on a Facebook live check in Thursday with the community. “Each school district will be dealing with their own circumstances.”

“Whatever course your district choses, there is no right or wrong answer,” he said.

The guidelines are many of the same that exist countywide: maintaining 6 feet of social distancing, mandatory facial coverings for those 12 years and older and recommended for those under 12. Bus rides will be different, with windows open and two students to a seat, not three. Handwashing will be frequent and temperature checks will likely happen daily.

In the live briefing Herrington sought to acknowledge a conflict facing many area parents: Dueling concerns over the safety of sending their children back to school and the need to return to work.

“We hear your anxiety,” he said. “I personally have had a family loss from COVID-19, so I know that this decision is a factor that is emotional to many people. We understand that you need answers. We will share information as we receive it.”

And a big change for parents, especially those of elementary school students, is the prospect of severely limited on-campus volunteer opportunities.

“One of the biggest thing parents need to realize, is walk-on volunteers will not be allowed in most school settings because we are restricting access,” Herrington said.

The changes will be noticeable from day one, including student dropoffs.

“It’s going to be hard on you. You won’t be able to walk them up on those first days,” he said.

Still, he told the more than 600 viewers who tuned in, the county’s blueprint can and will be updated as things change with the virus.

“We may go into Stage 3 earlier or we may slip back, we don’t know,” he said, pointing to the state’s schedule for reopening a broader swath of the economy and civic life.

The return to more regular work schedules is expected to pose a heavy burden on working parents if schools do not reopen or options are not provided for daycare in the event schools go with a hybrid remote and in-person model or a part-time calendar.

The same dilemma is unfolding across California, the nation and the globe.

On Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a plan to fully reopen the state’s K-12 schools in the fall. Thursday also marked the day that Florida had its biggest one-day jump in coronavirus infections, with nearly 1,700 new cases.

Worldwide, nations have struggled with the same questions vexing local leaders. Italy’s schoolchildren won’t return to class until September, while France has opened schools regionally and by grade. England, too, is opening schools by age cluster.