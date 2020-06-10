Subscribe

Healdsburg mayor, council slammed after rejecting call to examine police policy, racial inequity

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 10, 2020, 6:37AM

Healdsburg Mayor Leah Gold, the City Council, and by extension Healdsburg City Hall, have come under fire in recent days for comments Gold and other council members made last week that activists said were dismissive about issues of racial injustice and police use of force in the city.

The swift and strong public blowback has fueled a series of planned demonstrations for later this week and an online petition calling for Gold to step down from the City Council. A majority of the council also has backpedaled, seeking to reassure outraged residents they are listening and will take a clearer stand on racism and review of Police Department policies.

The uproar stems from a virtual meeting last week in which Councilman Joe Naujokas made a request to schedule a future discussion on how Healdsburg police officers employ force in the line of duty. That request failed to pick up support from any of the other four council members, and Gold and Vice Mayor Evelyn Mitchell each voiced skepticism that such a conversation was warranted.

Issues of police mistreatment and brutality, they said, have not been a reported problem in Healdsburg.

“To me, it’s a solution looking for a problem. I don’t see that that’s a place I particularly want to put our time and energy,” Gold said at the June 1 meeting.

“We don’t have this issue in our town. I realize that it doesn’t mean that it’s not an issue, but it doesn’t seem timely,” added Mitchell. “I would not mind having an update, but I don’t think it needs to be rushed.”

Residents critical of that stance subsequently blasted the all-white council, calling it tone deaf and blind to the problems of discrimination, segregation and bias that taint life for many people of color in Healdsburg. The city of about 12,000 — one of Wine Country’s prized destinations — is 66% white and 30% Latino, according to census figures.

“I challenge you to examine your own white privilege and racial bias,” resident Elena Halvorsen wrote in an email to Gold. “Racism will not be eradicated until we, as white people and those with power, acknowledge racism within ourselves and the part we are playing in propping up the rotten system.”

The council’s decision not to host the discussion sparked a social media firestorm that’s grown to hundreds of angry comments on Facebook and an online petition on Change.org with more than 1,500  signatures calling on Gold to resign.

Gold said in an interview on Tuesday that her initial comments were misconstrued to mean she did not believe Healdsburg suffers from the same “endemic” racism that exists across the country. She called the furor over the past week, including heated email exchanges and a flood of posts on social media, “surreal.”

“I’ve been painted as this obstructive mayor and I’m not at all,” she said, signaling she does not plan to resign. “I strongly support the Black Lives Matter movement and am interested in improving the conditions in Healdsburg. If anybody can identify a policy that we don’t have and it’s a policy we should have in place, I’m very interested in hearing about that.”

She has stopped short of any apology, however, and critics have slammed her for discouraging attendance at a protest to support the Black Lives Matter movement in the downtown plaza last Thursday, three days after the council meeting. The rally was initially canceled but later drew upwards of 600 people.

Gold, 64 and retired from an online instructional tutoring company she owned, is in her second term and second rotation as mayor, having first served on the council from 2000 to 2004. She said that in retrospect, she was “mistaken” and “misjudged the situation” when she posted on her own Facebook page about fears that a planned rally in the downtown plaza could get out of hand and turn unruly or destructive. She’s since signed a mayor’s pledge put forward by former President Barack Obama to address use-of-force procedures and committed to explore the “8 Can’t Wait” program to reduce police violence.

But for her staunchest critics, it’s too little, too late. Jessica Pilling, owner of Bike Healdsburg, a bicycle tour company, said she and a group of allies will consider a recall effort if Gold doesn’t agree to step aside.

“Unfortunately, Leah has shown such blatant ignorance on the topic. Instead of supporting the right of peaceful protest, she urged people not to protest. Instead of a topic on the agenda, she completely dismissed it,” said Pilling, 36, a Windsor resident who previously lived in Healdsburg. “Leah is trying to minimize it, is still in denial and not fully accepting of what is going on, which is why she needs to go.”

The outcry marks the latest public episode in which Healdsburg has come face to face with searing accusations of racial inequity — including problems that have shadowed housing, social programs and public education.

The local school district found itself at the center of a difficult reckoning in the past two years after wide academic disparities surfaced among two primary schools that shared the same set of campuses — the public elementary students predominantly Latino, and far outpaced in test scores by the charter students, who are predominantly white. After a vocal campaign led by parents and community members, the schools’ two kindergarten classes were merged last fall, with a full merger of the two schools set for the upcoming year.

On the City Council, all fellow members said they supported Gold remaining in office. Her one-year stint as mayor is up in December and her current council term expires in 2022.

Naujokas, who attended the Black Lives Matter rally last week, called the tumult a learning experience for city leaders, one mirrored nationwide as local governments and officeholders grapple with how to confront more urgent calls for justice and change that benefits people of color.

“There are real conversations that we should all be having and we should all be looking at ourselves and what kinds of biases do we have,” he said.

At the June 1 meeting, Councilman David Hagele joined with Councilman Shaun McCaffery, Gold and Mitchell in turning down Naujokas’ police-review request.

McCaffery remained silent during the course of the discussion, while Hagele said he preferred to delay such a conversation until the future annual police update.

In an interview Tuesday, Hagele, who also attended the June 4 rally, called the past week “ugly,” but said he still supports Gold.

“I don’t believe in canceling people. I know the things she stands for,” Hagele said.

He called for unity among residents as the city seeks to confront deep-seated issues.

“This has really exposed lot of pain in our community and I’ll do what I can to bring people closer together instead of driving people further apart.”

Mitchell and McCaffery each said that not agreeing to Naujokas’ proposal — to host a public discussion with Police Chief Kevin Burke at the council’s June 15 meeting — was a misstep.

The council has since changed course, with all five members signaling their support for a public meeting that would allow people of color in Healdsburg to air their experiences of mistreatment at the hands of law enforcement or City Hall.

In the meantime, more demonstrations are planned in downtown Healdsburg, including a gathering at 3 p.m. Wednesday for people of color to contribute to an art installation on discrimination that will be hung in the plaza. Healdsburg High School graduates Lupe Lopez, 22, and friend Cristal Perez, 20, planned the event to allow minorities to help drive the conversation as the national movement seeking change continues to gain momentum.

“There were a lot of people at the protest, and it was such a big turnout that some people felt the problem in Healdsburg was solved,” said Lopez. “People seem to think racism and discrimination is not an issue in Healdsburg because they’ve not experienced it, but you’ve got to talk to minorities.”

Another protest is scheduled for Thursday in the plaza at 6 p.m., and all five council members have committed to attending. Lopez and Perez are inviting residents to come an hour early and listen to testimonials from members of the community in the plaza gazebo.

“It is important to show up and demonstrate that we’re listening and that we care,” Naujokas said. “There are all kinds of questions we need to be asking each other … like how can we make our community more inclusive, and how can we encourage greater participation by Latinos in city governance? It’s a touchy subject and for me to presume the best way for them to go and express their emotions is mistaken. I’ll be listening.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

