Healdsburg mayor, council slammed after rejecting call to examine police policy, racial inequity

Healdsburg Mayor Leah Gold, the City Council, and by extension Healdsburg City Hall, have come under fire in recent days for comments Gold and other council members made last week that activists said were dismissive about issues of racial injustice and police use of force in the city.

The swift and strong public blowback has fueled a series of planned demonstrations for later this week and an online petition calling for Gold to step down from the City Council. A majority of the council also has backpedaled, seeking to reassure outraged residents they are listening and will take a clearer stand on racism and review of Police Department policies.

The uproar stems from a virtual meeting last week in which Councilman Joe Naujokas made a request to schedule a future discussion on how Healdsburg police officers employ force in the line of duty. That request failed to pick up support from any of the other four council members, and Gold and Vice Mayor Evelyn Mitchell each voiced skepticism that such a conversation was warranted.

Issues of police mistreatment and brutality, they said, have not been a reported problem in Healdsburg.

“To me, it’s a solution looking for a problem. I don’t see that that’s a place I particularly want to put our time and energy,” Gold said at the June 1 meeting.

“We don’t have this issue in our town. I realize that it doesn’t mean that it’s not an issue, but it doesn’t seem timely,” added Mitchell. “I would not mind having an update, but I don’t think it needs to be rushed.”

Residents critical of that stance subsequently blasted the all-white council, calling it tone deaf and blind to the problems of discrimination, segregation and bias that taint life for many people of color in Healdsburg. The city of about 12,000 — one of Wine Country’s prized destinations — is 66% white and 30% Latino, according to census figures.

“I challenge you to examine your own white privilege and racial bias,” resident Elena Halvorsen wrote in an email to Gold. “Racism will not be eradicated until we, as white people and those with power, acknowledge racism within ourselves and the part we are playing in propping up the rotten system.”

The council’s decision not to host the discussion sparked a social media firestorm that’s grown to hundreds of angry comments on Facebook and an online petition on Change.org with more than 1,500 signatures calling on Gold to resign.

Gold said in an interview on Tuesday that her initial comments were misconstrued to mean she did not believe Healdsburg suffers from the same “endemic” racism that exists across the country. She called the furor over the past week, including heated email exchanges and a flood of posts on social media, “surreal.”

“I’ve been painted as this obstructive mayor and I’m not at all,” she said, signaling she does not plan to resign. “I strongly support the Black Lives Matter movement and am interested in improving the conditions in Healdsburg. If anybody can identify a policy that we don’t have and it’s a policy we should have in place, I’m very interested in hearing about that.”

She has stopped short of any apology, however, and critics have slammed her for discouraging attendance at a protest to support the Black Lives Matter movement in the downtown plaza last Thursday, three days after the council meeting. The rally was initially canceled but later drew upwards of 600 people.