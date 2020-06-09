Subscribe

California simmers in spring heat wave, raising fire concern

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 9, 2020, 10:33AM
June 9, 2020

LOS ANGELES — California simmered in a spring heat wave Tuesday as high pressure cleared skies and pushed away cooling influences.

“June Gloom? Not today,” the National Weather Service office for San Francisco and Monterey said on social media.

The unusual lack of the seasonal marine overcast was apparent along the entire coast as June took on a summerlike appearance.

The hot and dry conditions raised fire concerns, sending firefighters to tamp out brush and grass blazes.

“This is the day to avoid outdoor activities that could accidently start a fire,” the Los Angeles weather office said.

One blaze burned several acres near the Hollywood Bowl during the morning rush hour before Los Angeles Fire Department water-dropping helicopters and ground crews controlled it.

A return to cooler weather is expected later in the week.

