Subscribe

Woman suspected of threatening Petaluma officers with knife

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 9, 2020, 12:01PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Petaluma police were able to defuse a potentially dangerous situation Monday after they said a 51-year-old woman threatened officers with a knife.

Lynette Murillo, a homeless resident of Petaluma, faces one felony and three misdemeanor charges including threatening an officer and brandishing a weapon at an officer.

Police said Murillo was yelling and throwing objects onto Lakeville Street near D Street Monday afternoon.

When officers tried to speak with her, Sgt. Patrick Gerke said, she brandished a knife at the officers and then charged at them.

“The officers were able to move behind their patrol vehicle and Murillo stopped advancing towards them,” he said.

Traffic was halted on Lakeville Street as officers began to negotiate with Murillo.

“During the negotiations Murillo eventually threw the knife away from herself and the officers. Once Murillo was no longer armed with a knife, officers were able to safely take her into custody,” Gerke said.

She was not injured, he said.

Murillo was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for threatening an officer and drug charges. Her bail was set at $10,000.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine