Injured cyclist airlifted from Trione-Annadel State Park

Santa Rosa firefighters and the CHP combined to rescue a bicyclist who took a nasty fall Sunday at Trione-Annadel State Park and needed medical treatment.

The bicyclist, whose name wasn’t available, was biking with friends on the Live Oak Trail when she crashed about 10 a.m., Battalion Chief Matt Gloeckner said.

“She wasn’t able to get down off the mountain and she was significantly injured,” he said.

Fire crews hiked in to assess the woman’s injuries while others set up a command post and a helicopter landing zone.

Firefighters stabilized the woman and helped hoist her onto a CHP helicopter, which flew her to the Santa Rosa Polo Club field in Oakmont, Gloeckner said. She was then taken by ambulance to a hospital.

“It was really busy up there since it was one of the first days people could go there,” he said. “She was riding with other people, so we were lucky they were able to show us where she was.”