Sonoma County sees widespread ban of carotid chokehold at local police departments

A surge of Sonoma County police chiefs have barred their officers from using a controversial chokehold that can be fatal if applied improperly, citing mounting public outcry and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order suspending training of the technique.

Police chiefs in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol, Healdsburg, Cloverdale and Cotati have all banned the use of the carotid hold, which requires officers to wrap an arm around a person’s neck and apply pressure on both sides to slow the flow of blood through the carotid arteries, causing the person to lose consciousness.

When preformed incorrectly, the maneuver has the potential to block a person’s airway instead.

The local policy changes came as at least four Sonoma County mayors have signed a pledge calling for mayors across the country to reform their cities’ police use-of-force policies in the wake of the national unrest over police violence and mistreatment of people of color. The effort is spearheaded by My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, an initiative created by former President Barack Obama.

In signing the pledge, those mayors, which represent Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Healdsburg and Sonoma, committed to review local use-of-force policies, engage their communities for input, report the findings of their review and eventually overhaul their use-of-force protocols.

Santa Rosa Mayor Tom Schwedhelm, a former Santa Rosa police chief, said he has encouraged all Sonoma County mayors to sign the pledge. He anticipated most local leaders would sign and to join him at a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Santa Rosa to address use of force by police.

“We’re united in this effort,” Schwedhelm said. “It’s much more powerful if you hear that every mayor is committed to this.”

Nearly all the local police chiefs said they viewed their removal of the hold as a permanent measure, though Petaluma Police Chief Ken Savano said his agency was working with city leaders to conduct a review of the carotid hold before deciding whether to make the ban final.

“We’re hearing about it at all different levels,” Savano said of concerns over the use of the carotid hold. “I felt it was in the best interest for our officers and our community to suspend (the hold) for now.”

On Monday, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they had banned the use of the carotid hold after the county’s independent auditor, Karlene Navarro, announced the policy change in an email and social media post earlier that day. The policy change also applies to the Windsor and Sonoma police departments, which are staffed by Sheriff’s Office personnel through contracts between each city and the sheriff’s office.

The Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Cotati police departments followed with a ban of the carotid hold Tuesday morning, while the other agencies — Sebastopol, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg and Cloverdale — had started the process prior to Karlene Navarro’s announcement.

Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro, who oversees the county’s second largest patrol force, said he came to the decision after an exhaustive set of conversations with his staff and community members.

“I’ve had some sleepless nights; I had to think about it,” Chief Navarro said of banning the carotid hold. “The concern is not having that option and going to another higher level of force. But with the training we receive right now, we’re better equipped as officers and have other options available.”