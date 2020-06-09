Georgia primary starts with long lines, voting machine problems

Lines snaked out the doors, some polling locations didn't open on time, and others had no working voting machines in several counties in the first hours of voting in Georgia's primary elections Tuesday, a potential preview of how new voting procedures brought on by the coronavirus pandemic could affect the presidential election in November.

"This seems to be happening throughout Atlanta and perhaps throughout the county. People have been in line since before 7:00 am this morning," Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted barely 30 minutes after polls opened Tuesday.

She added: "If you are in line, PLEASE do not allow your vote to be suppressed. PLEASE stay in line. They should offer you a provisional ballot if the machines are not working."

Voters in the Atlanta area reported arriving before polls opened and standing in line for hours, with election officials processing ballots painfully slowly because they couldn't get new touch screen machines to work.

The ballot-marking devices, deployed statewide for the first time on Tuesday, replace a paperless electronic voting system that a federal judge declared insecure and unreliable. Election security experts had questioned whether officials had enough time to provide sufficient training for their use in the primaries.

Ron Clark, an educator and author, said in an interview that he was sixth in line at a polling location in the Central Park area of Atlanta, spent more than three hours waiting and ultimately wasn't able to cast his ballot because poll workers didn't know how to use the machines.

Now, Clark said he is worried that his vote won't count. He cast a provisional ballot, but he believes the computer system logged him as having voted even though he wasn't able to.

When he left, workers were processing about six provisional ballots per hour, he added - with more than 200 waiting in line to vote.

"Whether you're a Democrat or a Republican, or whatever party you're affiliated with, you should have an opportunity to express your voice," Clark said. "Right know I just feel like a lot of people are doubting the strength and the effectiveness of democracy in our country."

The difficulties quickly triggered partisan accusations about who was to blame, with a spokeswoman for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) faulting officials in heavily Democratic Fulton County for failing to mail ballots in time and to properly train poll workers on the new type of voting machine.

"There is nothing the secretary of state could have done to prevent this," said deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs. "This is the singular failure of poor planning at the local level."

Fuchs acknowledged there were also problems in Gwinnett and Dekalb counties. She said the problems varied by location. Gwinnett, for instance, didn't open 15 polling locations on time because officials had underestimated the number and size of trucks needed to transport voting equipment.

"They alerted us of this problem this morning," Fuchs said.

The office received reports of machine errors in both Fulton and Dekalb, Fuchs said, but technicians with the state said both were caused by user error by poll workers.

Democrats, meanwhile, said Raffensperger did not adequately prepare for the unprecedented surge of voter interest despite two delays of the primary date.

Voting rights advocates said a confluence of circumstances hit Tuesday: poor preparations for a surge in mail balloting, relatively new voting equipment that voters are not used to, an exodus of poll workers due to fears of coronavirus and heightened interest in voting among residents in the wake of George Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police.