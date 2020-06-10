Santa Rosa resident arrested on suspicion of vandalizing downtown business

A 24-year-old Santa Rosa resident was arrested Monday on suspicion of using a large rock to smash a window of a downtown business on the third night of protests downtown last week.

Danny Jewell was arrested on suspicion of vandalism, Santa Rosa police said in a news release.

At around 10 p.m. on June 1, an unidentified man was caught on surveillance video repeatedly throwing a large rock at the front window of The Bike Peddler at 605 College Ave, said Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Brian Boettger. The suspect threw the rock at the window until it shattered, and the cost of the damage was estimated to be approximately $3,000.

The suspect was riding a BMX style bicycle and was wearing a mask, a black-hooded sweatshirt with red writing on it and Nike shoes, Boettger said.

On Monday, an officer saw pictures of the suspect from the surveillance footage, and recognized the distinctive clothing. The officer realized he had arrested an individual wearing the same distinctive clothing about an hour and a half after the vandalism incident had occurred, a few blocks away from The Bike Peddler, on suspicion of violating the citywide curfew.

Police subsequently identified the suspect to be Jewell, and arrested him at his Santa Rosa residence that afternoon. During an interview with officers, Jewell admitted to vandalizing the business, police said.

Although many of the others arrested on suspicion of violating curfew that night were part of the Black Lives Matter protest, it was unclear whether Jewell took part in the demonstration, Boettger said.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.