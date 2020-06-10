Subscribe

Calistoga woman seriously injured when car strikes tree on Hwy. 29

HOWARD YUNE
NAPA VALLEY REGISTER
June 9, 2020, 6:49PM
Updated 12 minutes ago

A single-car crash Monday evening on Highway 29 left an 81-year-old Calistoga woman hospitalized with major injuries, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Eleanor Leake was flown by REACH helicopter to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital after the wreck, which occurred at 6:35 p.m. southeast of Calistoga, CHP said in a news release.

Leake was driving alone in the northbound lane of Highway 29, north of Tucker Road, when for unknown reasons her 2019 Chevrolet Impala left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the highway patrol.

Leake was wearing her seatbelt, and alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, CHP said.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

