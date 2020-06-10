Subscribe

San Francisco restaurants allowed to reopen sit-down dining

AMY GRAFF
SFGATE
June 9, 2020, 7:37PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

To see how Sonoma County is doing on each of the 16 indicators developed by the state to serve as benchmarks for local counties seeking to reopen, go here.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday restaurants in the city can begin offering sit-down meal service outdoors with safety measures in place on June 12.

The mayor's office will release an official modification to the stay-at-home order later this week along with guidance for restaurants on how to reopen as early as this Friday.

Restaurants will be required to maintain social distancing and guests will only be allowed to enter establishments to use restrooms, order at an indoor counter or to access an outdoor space. Tables must be limited to six customers, except for members of the same household. Diners will be required to wear face coverings until seated and any time they leave the table, such as to use the restroom.

In addition to reopening, restaurants can seek permits to place tables in what are known as "public right-of-way" spaces, including sidewalks, parking lanes, parks and plazas.

“Opening our restaurants is a great step that will help our small businesses that are struggling, our workers who need paychecks, and our residents who are ready to safely sit outside and enjoy a meal,” Mayor Breed said in a statement. “We have supported our small businesses with economic grants and assistance throughout the pandemic and will continue provide health guidance to help keep their employees and customers safe. Our continued reopening is dependent on each of us, as customers, employees, and San Franciscans to do our part by wearing our face coverings, keeping social distance, staying home if sick, and following the other health guidelines that will slow the virus spread.”

Breed also announced the reopening of in-store retail on June 15.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

To see how Sonoma County is doing on each of the 16 indicators developed by the state to serve as benchmarks for local counties seeking to reopen, go here.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine