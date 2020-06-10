San Francisco restaurants allowed to reopen sit-down dining

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday restaurants in the city can begin offering sit-down meal service outdoors with safety measures in place on June 12.

The mayor's office will release an official modification to the stay-at-home order later this week along with guidance for restaurants on how to reopen as early as this Friday.

Restaurants will be required to maintain social distancing and guests will only be allowed to enter establishments to use restrooms, order at an indoor counter or to access an outdoor space. Tables must be limited to six customers, except for members of the same household. Diners will be required to wear face coverings until seated and any time they leave the table, such as to use the restroom.

In addition to reopening, restaurants can seek permits to place tables in what are known as "public right-of-way" spaces, including sidewalks, parking lanes, parks and plazas.

“Opening our restaurants is a great step that will help our small businesses that are struggling, our workers who need paychecks, and our residents who are ready to safely sit outside and enjoy a meal,” Mayor Breed said in a statement. “We have supported our small businesses with economic grants and assistance throughout the pandemic and will continue provide health guidance to help keep their employees and customers safe. Our continued reopening is dependent on each of us, as customers, employees, and San Franciscans to do our part by wearing our face coverings, keeping social distance, staying home if sick, and following the other health guidelines that will slow the virus spread.”

Breed also announced the reopening of in-store retail on June 15.