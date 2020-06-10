Vegetation fire in Mendocino County spreads to 150 acres

A vegetation fire erupted in Mendocino County on Tuesday afternoon, growing to 150 acres before firefighters stopped the spread.

The Vineyard fire started at 2:22 p.m., near Highway 128 and Elk Horn Road, about three miles south of Yorkville, Cal Fire said in a news release. The blaze was 10% contained as of 8:40 p.m., said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Emily Smith.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but no structures have been destroyed or threatened and no injuries have been reported, Smith said.

Crews will remain in the area throughout the night to strengthen containment lines. The fire is burning in grass oak woodland and timber, which requires stronger control lines, Smith said.

There are 132 personnel from Cal Fire and the Anderson Valley Fire Department tackling the blaze, Cal Fire said.

