Subscribe

Vegetation fire in Mendocino County spreads to 150 acres

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 9, 2020, 9:35PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A vegetation fire erupted in Mendocino County on Tuesday afternoon, growing to 150 acres before firefighters stopped the spread.

The Vineyard fire started at 2:22 p.m., near Highway 128 and Elk Horn Road, about three miles south of Yorkville, Cal Fire said in a news release. The blaze was 10% contained as of 8:40 p.m., said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Emily Smith.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but no structures have been destroyed or threatened and no injuries have been reported, Smith said.

Crews will remain in the area throughout the night to strengthen containment lines. The fire is burning in grass oak woodland and timber, which requires stronger control lines, Smith said.

There are 132 personnel from Cal Fire and the Anderson Valley Fire Department tackling the blaze, Cal Fire said.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine