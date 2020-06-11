What life was like in Sonoma County in 1890

What was life like in Sonoma County 130 years ago?

Just 40 years since it was established as a county, some of Sonoma County’s most famous residents resided here then. Luther Burbank experimented on fruits and vegetables in Santa Rosa, Lyman Byce’s improved egg production in Petaluma, and Thomas Lake Harris built a Utopian community at Fountaingrove.

Other notable events of 1890 included the construction of Santa Rosa’s first firehouse on Fifth and B streets, the opening of Santa Rosa’s first Exchange Bank at 609 Fourth Street and the death of Gen. Mariano Vallejo, founder of the city of Sonoma, on Jan. 18.

Click through our gallery above to explore other images of Sonoma County life way back when.