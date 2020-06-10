President Trump vilifies elderly protester as his campaign struggles to relaunch

President Trump's reelection campaign is struggling to convince voters to back a second term, despite nearly 112,000 U.S. deaths from COVID-19, the second-worst unemployment level since the Great Depression and a historic surge of national protests against police brutality and systemic racism.

And he may be digging himself into deeper trouble.

Even as polls show sliding support for the president among older voters, Trump suggested Tuesday that a 75-year-old protester who fell and hit his head on the sidewalk after being shoved by a pair of armed police officers may have deliberately provoked police or faked his injuries.

"I watched, he fell harder than he was pushed," Trump tweeted, seeming to defend the two Buffalo, N.Y., officers who were charged with felony assault on local peace activist Martin Gugino, who remains hospitalized after the incident Thursday. "Could be a set-up?" Trump asked.

Even some Republicans who typically defend Trump were aghast.

"The President's penchant for trafficking in conspiracy theories is, politically speaking, going to ruin him," tweeted Ari Fleischer, who was President George W. Bush's press secretary. "This is reckless. He doesn't know when to stop."

Trump's tweet, which spread an unfounded theory he had seen on a right-wing cable TV channel, provided the latest example of the lack of discipline and empathy that has worsened the president's political plight five months before election day.

The commotion erupted days after six former secretaries of defense, among others, condemned Trump's threat to deploy military troops to put down the overwhelmingly peaceful protests that have erupted around the country since George Floyd died May 25 in Minneapolis after a police officer held a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

For now, polls suggest Trump is the weakest incumbent since President George H. W. Bush, beset by economic woes, lost his reelection bid in 1992. The Trump campaign's internal polling is just as dismal as a raft of public surveys that show presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden building a significant lead.

Biden is up roughly 10 points in an average of the most recent national polls and holds a 25-point edge with women. More worrying for the president, Trump has seen eroding support from white men, the bedrock of his base, in internal polling, according to a person familiar with the data who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Trump's aides hope to regain ground before November by trumpeting any signs of recovery for an economy that officially entered a deep recession in February, at the start of the coronavirus crisis, and by touting a tough "law and order" response to the civil unrest, including unstinting support for police.

Trump is desperate to re-energize his base and get back on TV by restarting the raucous campaign rallies that he was forced to stop in mid-March, after coronavirus guidelines limited public gatherings.

Rallies could resume this month, although plans for keeping attendees safe from the virus remain in flux. Trump's campaign also wants to conduct in-person voter registration, beefing up the largely shoestring 2016 operation.

The president's insistence on receiving his party's nomination with the pomp and pageantry of a capacity crowd is diverting attention and resources from the campaign as it seeks to reboot.

Party officials are scrambling to find a new city to host the Republican National Convention after Trump last week scotched the planned late-August event in Charlotte, complaining that North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper would not promise to lift all restrictions on large gatherings. Officials have focused on Jacksonville, Fla., as a likely replacement.