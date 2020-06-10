Vineyard fire in Mendocino County 40 percent contained

Cal Fire crews continued fighting the Vineyard fire south of Yorkville in Mendocino County, completing a 40 percent containment by Wednesday morning.

As of 7 a.m., the fire had blackened 150 acres.

The fire began around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near Highway 128 and Elkhorn Road and crews battled it overnight, stopping its progress, Cal Fire reported.

No structures have been damaged and none were threatened. No one has been injured or evacuated as of Wednesday morning.

It was burning in grass and oak woodland and timber, Cal Fire said, about three miles southeast of the town of Yorkville.

Thirteen engines, five hand crews and four bulldozers were assisting the operation. Several air tankers from throughout the state were conducting water drops as conditions allowed, Cal Fire said.